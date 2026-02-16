UMass faces No. 23 Miami (OH) following Parker's 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts No. 23 Miami (OH) after K'Jei Parker scored 20 points in UMass' 99-92 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Minutemen are 10-3 on their home court. UMass scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The RedHawks are 12-0 in MAC play. Miami (OH) is the MAC leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Eian Elmer averaging 5.3.

UMass makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Miami (OH) averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UMass allows.

The Minutemen and RedHawks match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Banks averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Leonardo Bettiol is shooting 59.2% and averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Brant Byers is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the RedHawks. Peter Suder is averaging 17.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 91.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.