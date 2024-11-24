UCSD wins 80-45 against Toledo, captures Boardwalk Battle title

The Rockets (5-2) were led in scoring by Seth Hubbard, who finished with 10 points. Toledo also got 10 points from Sonny Wilson. Javan Simmons had seven points. The loss broke the Rockets' five-game winning streak.

UCSD took the lead with 8:50 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. McGhie led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 34-25 at the break. UCSD extended its lead to 45-25 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. McGhie scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

