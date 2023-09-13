Tyler Stephenson has RBI single in 10th to lift Reds past Tigers, 6-5

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Stephenson had an RBI single in the 10th inning in the Cincinnati Reds' 6-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Stephenson led off the 10th with a single off Tigers closer Alex Lange (6-4), with Noelvi Marte sliding around Jake Rogers’ tag at the plate.

Joey Votto reached on an error, but Detroit turned a 6-3-4 double play and Lange struck out pinch-hitter Jake Fraley.

Reds All-Star closer Alexis Díaz (9-4) got the victory with a scoreless ninth, and former Tiger Buck Farmer pitched the 10th for his third save.

In the 10th, Spencer Torkelson's fly ball moved Andy Ibañez to third, but Akil Baddoo grounded to Jonathan India, who threw Ibañez out at the plate. Farmer then struck out Kerry Carpenter to end the game.

Tigers starter Joey Wentz allowed five runs — two earned — in 2 2/3 innings, while Cincinnati's Brandon Williamson gave up five in four-plus innings.

The Tigers took the lead with three runs in the first. With one out, Andy Ibañez homered to left, and Williamson compounded the problem by allowing singles to the next four Detroit hitters. The last two, by Kerry Carpenter and Miguel Cabrera, drove in Spencer Torkelson and Jake Rogers.

Cincinnati tied it in the second. Third baseman Zack Short threw away Stephenson's grounder. Votto grounded out, but Elly De La Cruz drew a walk.

Harrison Bader flew out, but TJ Friedl made it 3-1 with an RBI single and took second when Torkelson cut off the throw and threw to the wrong base.

That proved costly as Jonathan India hit a two-run single. Nick Senzel doubled, but Parker Meadows made a running catch in the gap to prevent Spencer Steer from putting the Reds ahead.

Bader's two-run double made it 5-3 in the third, but the Tigers tied it in the fifth on Ibañez's RBI double and Carpenter's run-scoring single.

FAMILIAR CLUBHOUSE

Bader was making his second visit to Detroit in less than two weeks. He was playing the Tigers as a member of the Yankees when news leaked that he had been placed on waivers. He was claimed by the Reds during the series and ended leaving Comerica Park to join them.

UNFAMILIAR FOES

Votto and Cabrera are both 40 and getting close to the end of their illustrious careers, but Tuesday was only the 12th time they had played against each other.

Because of Cabrera's time with the Marlins, he was facing the Reds for the 40th time, while Votto has only played 19 games against Detroit.

UP NEXT

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7, 3.18) was set to start for Detroit on Wednesday against RHP Connor Phillips (0-0, 9.64).

