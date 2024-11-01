Ty France, Nick Martini refuse outright assignments from Reds, become free agents

France hit .251 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 179 at-bats over 52 games with the Reds, who acquired the 30-year-old from Seattle on July 29 for catcher Andruw Salcedo. Seattle agreed to send $1,294,758 to the Reds as part of the trade, offsetting part of France’s $6,775,000 salary.

Martini batted .212 with five homers and 24 RBIs in 52 games. The 34-year-old homered twice and had five RBIs on opening day against Washington.

Antone, a 30-year-old right-hander, made four appearances, then had season-ending surgery to repair a tendon and ligament in his right arm. He had Tommy John surgery in April 2017 and August 2021.

Cincinnati also said right-hander Christian Roa had been claimed off waivers from Miami. The 25-year-old, a second-round draft pick in 2020, was 4-4 with a 5.55 ERA in four starts and 19 relief appearances for Louisville.

