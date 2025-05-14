Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber returns to Cleveland as Guardians special assistant

Kluber compiled a 98-58 record and a 3.16 ERA with 1,461 strikeouts for Cleveland, ranking second in team history with a .628 winning percentage. The right-hander retired prior to the 2024 season with a 116-77 overall mark, a 3.44 ERA and 1,725 strikeouts over 1,641 2/3 innings.

A three-time All-Star with Cleveland, Kluber won the American League Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017. He started three games for the then-Indians in the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs. He went 4-1 with a 1.83 ERA in six postseason starts.

The Cy Young Award was first handed out in 1956, the same year Cleveland great Bob Feller retired from baseball.

