'Two Ohios': DeWine urges vaccination as delta cases surge

“Despite the fact that delta, indeed, is more contagious. It’s more dangerous. It makes people sicker quicker — vaccines are very protective against this virus,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health.

Nearly half of the eligible population in Ohio has received at least the first dose, but the state is nowhere near the 70%-80% vaccination rates seen in areas like New England and California. Even with some small increases following the state's Vax-A-Million lottery incentive, DeWine and his administration are facing strong resistance to the vaccine, especially among younger residents.

Although the case numbers going back in the wrong direction, the recent surge in Ohio has also led to an increase in vaccinations, even in the counties with the lowest rates of inoculation.

“In the last several weeks, as Ohioans have seen the spread of the delta variant in their communities, more Ohioans are now getting vaccinated," DeWine said. “We've seen an increase in vaccinations in 85 of our 88 counties in July.”

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.