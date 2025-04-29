Twins try to keep win streak going against the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-3, 6.45 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (2-2, 5.19 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -153, Twins +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will attempt to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 8-5 in home games and 15-13 overall. The Guardians are 10-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota is 4-10 in road games and 13-16 overall. The Twins are 9-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has four doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI while hitting .265 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 16-for-39 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ty France leads the Twins with a .248 batting average, and has six doubles, two home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. Byron Keiron Buxton is 13-for-42 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .252 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Twins: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Robert Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Willi Rafael Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.