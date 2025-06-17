Twins try to end 4-game road slide, play the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: David Festa (1-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.87 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -122, Twins +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will look to break their four-game road slide in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 37-35 overall and 18-16 at home. Reds hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Minnesota is 36-35 overall and 16-23 in road games. The Twins are 26-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 30 extra base hits (14 doubles and 16 home runs). TJ Friedl is 7 for 35 with four home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 11 doubles and five home runs for the Twins. Brooks Lee is 14 for 38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .267 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Twins: 2-8, .240 batting average, 7.41 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (elbow), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.