Twins try to break 3-game road skid, play the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.88 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 183 strikeouts); Guardians: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.18 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -114, Guardians -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins travel to the Cleveland Guardians looking to end a three-game road skid.

Cleveland is 86-64 overall and 45-27 at home. The Guardians have a 62-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Minnesota has gone 37-37 in road games and 79-70 overall. The Twins are 60-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday's game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 25 doubles, 29 home runs and 103 RBI while hitting .245 for the Guardians. Lane Thomas is 12-for-41 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota with 22 home runs while slugging .436. Kyle Farmer is 10-for-24 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .218 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Twins: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (finger), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Kody Funderburk: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Ryan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.