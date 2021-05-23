Twins place Kenta Maeda on 10-day IL with adductor strain

Maeda was pulled before the sixth inning Saturday against Cleveland. The right-hander allowed three runs and three hits in five innings while striking out six. Maeda was bothered by the injury in previous starts, so the Twins decided to shut him down.

“It’s definitely something that’s the right move,” manager Rocco Baldelli said before Sunday’s game. “It’s going to give him the opportunity to get strong. His stuff has been down most likely related to what he’s dealing with.”