Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has new twins _ boys

Credit: AP

10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and wife Allie have a new pair of twins.

Allie gave birth to two boys on Sunday night, the team announced.

"Talk about being committed to your job! Congratulations to the Baldelli family on welcoming Twin boys to the family," the team posted along with a photo.

It was unclear whether the boys had been named. The Baldelli’s have a daughter, 2-year-old Louisa.

Baldelli left the team following Saturday’s game at the Chicago White Sox to go home for the births.

“They have two healthy baby boys,” said bench coach Jayce Tingler, who is interim manager. “Mom is healthy. I talked to Rocky today. Everybody is doing well.”

It wasn’t clear when Baldelli will return to the team, which opened a three-game series in Cincinnati on Monday.

___

