Twins bring road skid into matchup with the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (2-1, 5.04 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -126, Twins +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will aim to stop their four-game road slide in a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 15-12 overall and 8-4 at home. The Guardians have gone 12-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Minnesota is 12-16 overall and 3-10 in road games. The Twins are 5-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has four home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI while hitting .346 for the Guardians. Angel Martinez is 10-for-36 with a double and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Keiron Buxton leads the Twins with 12 extra base hits (four doubles, two triples and six home runs). Trevor Larnach is 11-for-36 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .251 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Twins: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Robert Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Willi Rafael Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.