Twins bring home losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins take on the Cleveland Guardians looking to break a three-game home losing streak

Cleveland Guardians (72-65, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-69, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (9-8, 2.96 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 171 strikeouts); Twins: Josh Winder (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

Minnesota is 69-69 overall and 40-31 in home games. The Twins have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .249.

Cleveland has a 72-65 record overall and a 39-35 record on the road. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians hold an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 28 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 46 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 14-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 26 home runs while slugging .525. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-40 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .250 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Chris Archer: day-to-day (chest), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

