Turner, Long, Ferreira in as US makes 5 changes vs Morocco

In the first of four World Cup warmups in June for the Americans, central defender Walker Zimmerman, left back Antonee Robinson, and midfielders Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah were the four holdovers from March 30, The Americans lost 2-0 at Costa Rica that night in their final World Cup qualifier, but still clinched their first berth since 2018 in soccer’s showcase.

Starters dropped from that game include goalkeeper Zack Steffen, right back DeAndre Yedlin, central defender Miles Robinson, midfielder Kellyn Acosta and forward Ricardo Pepi. Yedlin and Acosta were on the bench, Steffen withdrew from the June matches for family reasons, Robinson will miss the World Cup after tearing his left Achilles tendon and Pepi is being given time off.