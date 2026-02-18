Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 52, Avon Lake 44

Bedford, Mich. 48, Tol. Whitmer 42

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51, Mt. Vernon 48

Granville 52, Dublin Coffman 40

Kinsman Badger 38, Bristol 33

Mogadore 61, Independence 42

Pickerington North 39, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28

Struthers 55, Lowellville 42

Warren Howland 50, Chagrin Falls Kenston 42

Willoughby S. 46, Painesville Harvey 42

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division IV=

Region 14=

Bellevue 84, Lexington 21

Bryan 69, Tol. Woodward 4

Van Wert 60, Rossford 23

Division VI=

Region 21=

Jeromesville Hillsdale 61, Sullivan Black River 21

Region 24=

New Madison Tri-Village 77, Day. Christian 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

