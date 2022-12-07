springfield-news-sun logo
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 40, Circleville 37

Ashville Teays Valley 47, Lancaster Fairfield Union 36

Bishop Hartley 54, Whitehall-Yearling 17

Bloom-Carroll 65, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21

Bloomdale Elmwood 59, Fostoria 21

Brooklyn 51, Rocky River Lutheran W. 27

Burton Berkshire 41, Kirtland 20

Canal Winchester 55, Cols. Franklin Hts. 15

Carey 53, Bucyrus Wynford 48

Castalia Margaretta 62, Clyde 19

Chagrin Falls 52, Chesterland W. Geauga 35

Defiance Tinora 51, Defiance 48

Delta 59, Tol. Ottawa Hills 34

Elmore Woodmore 70, Tontogany Otsego 21

Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, Columbus Grove 37

Franklin Furnace Green 42, Hannan, W.Va. 21

Gates Mills Hawken 38, Orange 35

Grove City 48, Groveport-Madison 40

Hilliard Bradley 61, Galloway Westland 6

Lakeside Danbury 50, Port Clinton 32

Liberty Center 58, Paulding 27

Mansfield Sr. 50, Bellville Clear Fork 43

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 52, Bucyrus 33

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, Sycamore Mohawk 33

Newark 65, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38

Newton Local 50, Ansonia 28

Northeastern, Ind. 62, New Paris National Trail 22

Orwell Grand Valley 38, Mantua Crestwood 37

Pemberville Eastwood 49, Genoa Area 38

Perry 62, Geneva 35

Powell Olentangy Liberty 68, Thomas Worthington 30

Richmond Hts. 48, Independence 31

Sherwood Fairview 65, Continental 32

St. Marys Memorial 42, Findlay 36

Swanton 48, Northwood 40

Tiffin Calvert 49, Gibsonburg 34

Upper Sandusky 49, Attica Seneca E. 19

Zanesville 61, Utica 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

