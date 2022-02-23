Hamburger icon
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Akr. Hoban 62, Eastlake North 34

Can. Glenoak 46, New Philadelphia 30

Cle. St. Joseph 61, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 45

Green 58, Lyndhurst Brush 49

Massillon Jackson 64, Warren Howland 30

N. Can. Hoover 35, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 25

Solon 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 31

Wadsworth 46, Medina 36

Region 2=

Medina Highland 39, N. Ridgeville 30

Olmsted Falls 66, Brunswick 36

Rocky River Magnificat 53, Grafton Midview 46

Strongsville 48, Berea-Midpark 45

Region 4=

Cin. Princeton 49, Loveland 30

Division III=

Region 10=

Cols. Africentric 41, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 36

Worthington Christian 74, Bishop Ready 30

Region 12=

Johnstown 42, Cardington-Lincoln 41

Marion Pleasant 40, Amanda-Clearcreek 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

