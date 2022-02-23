Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Akr. Hoban 62, Eastlake North 34
Can. Glenoak 46, New Philadelphia 30
Cle. St. Joseph 61, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 45
Green 58, Lyndhurst Brush 49
Massillon Jackson 64, Warren Howland 30
N. Can. Hoover 35, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 25
Solon 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 31
Wadsworth 46, Medina 36
Region 2=
Medina Highland 39, N. Ridgeville 30
Olmsted Falls 66, Brunswick 36
Rocky River Magnificat 53, Grafton Midview 46
Strongsville 48, Berea-Midpark 45
Region 4=
Cin. Princeton 49, Loveland 30
Division III=
Region 10=
Cols. Africentric 41, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 36
Worthington Christian 74, Bishop Ready 30
Region 12=
Johnstown 42, Cardington-Lincoln 41
Marion Pleasant 40, Amanda-Clearcreek 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/