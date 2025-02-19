Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcanum 48, Houston 35

Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Burton Berkshire 42

Ashtabula St John 70, Warren Lordstown 51

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 51, Carey 41

Beaver Eastern 57, McDermott Scioto NW 39

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 50, Elyria First Baptist Christian 44

Bloomdale Elmwood 53, Pemberville Eastwood 50

Centerville 55, Springboro 45

Cin. Winton Woods 52, Loveland 41

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 60, Can. Glenoak 57

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58, Mt. Vernon 45

Garfield Hts. Trinity 74, Independence 73

Garrettsville Garfield 76, Windham 46

Gospel Haven 71, Bowling Green Christian Academy 28

Groveport-Madison 66, Cols. Upper Arlington 52

Hayes 52, Lewis Center Olentangy 39

Holy Cross (Covington), Ky. 65, Landmark Christian 30

Hunting Valley University 64, Geneva 53

Jeromesville Hillsdale 79, Rittman 35

Kings Mills Kings 81, Miamisburg 57

Leavittsburg LaBrae 65, Youngs. Liberty 41

Lisbon David Anderson 66, Youngstown Urban Scholars 15

Lorain 63, Berea-Midpark 57

Massillon Jackson 79, Akr. Buchtel 65

Milan Edison 58, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 49

Minford 71, S. Webster 62

Monroeville 41, New London 33

N. Can. Hoover 65, Massillon Washington 34

Oak Hill 41, Crown City S. Gallia 37

Ohio Valley Christian 70, Belpre 43

Perrysburg 67, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53

Pickerington N. 75, Pickerington Cent. 58

Prolific Prep, Calif. 70, STVM 46

Sandusky 71, Ashland 53

Shaker Hts. 74, Rocky River 71

Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 50

Strongsville 57, Brunswick 46

Tiffin Calvert 65, New Riegel 50

Tol. Maumee Valley 68, Millbury Lake 60

Tol. St. Francis 73, Brighton Charyl Stockwell, Mich. 21

Tol. Whitmer 86, Sylvania Northview 44

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 70, Danville 44

Waterford 42, Beverly Ft. Frye 26

Westerville S. 66, Gahanna Lincoln 56

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 9=

Barberton 57, Warren Howland 35

Morgan 74, Cle. JFK 63

Youngs. Chaney High School 76, Chardon 49

Region 10=

Kent Roosevelt 51, Cle. E. Tech 49

Region 11=

Bishop Hartley 74, Cols. Independence 21

Chillicothe 66, Thornville Sheridan 29

Cols. Bishop Watterson 69, Cols. Linden-McKinley 30

Cols. Centennial 77, Cols. Beechcroft 64

Cols. DeSales 83, Whitehall-Yearling 51

Cols. Walnut Ridge 45, Cols. Bexley 42

Columbus South 75, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 58

Dover 65, Zanesville 40

Granville 57, Newark Licking Valley 43

Marietta 74, Athens 50

Marion Harding High School 36, West 34

Region 12=

Cin. Turpin 54, Goshen 48

Trotwood-Madison 92, Greenville 34

W. Carrollton 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 58, OT

Division IV=

Region 14=

Bellville Clear Fork 40, Ontario 38

Clyde 83, Rossford 57

Maumee 59, Bryan 54

Port Clinton 43, Vermilion 27

Van Wert 58, Kenton 20

Region 15=

Carrollton 68, Beaver Local 52

E. Liverpool 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 61

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 61, Wintersville Indian Creek 29

New Concord John Glenn 70, Minerva 50

Zanesville Maysville 80, Millersburg W. Holmes 54

Division V=

Region 18=

Liberty Center 58, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 50

Willard 54, Fostoria 53

Region 19=

Coshocton 77, Navarre Fairless 43

Region 20=

Batavia Clermont NE 42, Cin. Madeira 41

Cin. Seven Hills 67, Norwood 27

Division VI=

Region 22=

Sycamore Mohawk 68, Northwood 48

Region 23=

Cardington-Lincoln 71, Cols. Wellington 37

Centerburg 53, London Madison-Plains 38

Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, Toronto 39

Malvern 67, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37

Mechanicsburg 48, Cols. Grandview Hts. 43

Stewart Federal Hocking 69, Portsmouth Clay 47

Region 24=

Miami Valley Christian Academy 74, Blanchester 37

Division VII=

Region 25=

Cornerstone Christian 80, Atwater Waterloo 37

Mansfield St. Peter's 45, Lucas 42

Region 26=

Continental 42, Cory-Rawson 31

N. Baltimore 48, Arcadia 30

New Knoxville 50, Waynesfield-Goshen 29

Old Fort 101, Fremont St. Joseph 31

Pioneer N. Central 54, Gorham Fayette 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

