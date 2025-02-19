Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcanum 48, Houston 35
Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Burton Berkshire 42
Ashtabula St John 70, Warren Lordstown 51
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 51, Carey 41
Beaver Eastern 57, McDermott Scioto NW 39
Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 50, Elyria First Baptist Christian 44
Bloomdale Elmwood 53, Pemberville Eastwood 50
Centerville 55, Springboro 45
Cin. Winton Woods 52, Loveland 41
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 60, Can. Glenoak 57
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58, Mt. Vernon 45
Garfield Hts. Trinity 74, Independence 73
Garrettsville Garfield 76, Windham 46
Gospel Haven 71, Bowling Green Christian Academy 28
Groveport-Madison 66, Cols. Upper Arlington 52
Hayes 52, Lewis Center Olentangy 39
Holy Cross (Covington), Ky. 65, Landmark Christian 30
Hunting Valley University 64, Geneva 53
Jeromesville Hillsdale 79, Rittman 35
Kings Mills Kings 81, Miamisburg 57
Leavittsburg LaBrae 65, Youngs. Liberty 41
Lisbon David Anderson 66, Youngstown Urban Scholars 15
Lorain 63, Berea-Midpark 57
Massillon Jackson 79, Akr. Buchtel 65
Milan Edison 58, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 49
Minford 71, S. Webster 62
Monroeville 41, New London 33
N. Can. Hoover 65, Massillon Washington 34
Oak Hill 41, Crown City S. Gallia 37
Ohio Valley Christian 70, Belpre 43
Perrysburg 67, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53
Pickerington N. 75, Pickerington Cent. 58
Prolific Prep, Calif. 70, STVM 46
Sandusky 71, Ashland 53
Shaker Hts. 74, Rocky River 71
Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 50
Strongsville 57, Brunswick 46
Tiffin Calvert 65, New Riegel 50
Tol. Maumee Valley 68, Millbury Lake 60
Tol. St. Francis 73, Brighton Charyl Stockwell, Mich. 21
Tol. Whitmer 86, Sylvania Northview 44
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 70, Danville 44
Waterford 42, Beverly Ft. Frye 26
Westerville S. 66, Gahanna Lincoln 56
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 9=
Barberton 57, Warren Howland 35
Morgan 74, Cle. JFK 63
Youngs. Chaney High School 76, Chardon 49
Region 10=
Kent Roosevelt 51, Cle. E. Tech 49
Region 11=
Bishop Hartley 74, Cols. Independence 21
Chillicothe 66, Thornville Sheridan 29
Cols. Bishop Watterson 69, Cols. Linden-McKinley 30
Cols. Centennial 77, Cols. Beechcroft 64
Cols. DeSales 83, Whitehall-Yearling 51
Cols. Walnut Ridge 45, Cols. Bexley 42
Columbus South 75, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 58
Dover 65, Zanesville 40
Granville 57, Newark Licking Valley 43
Marietta 74, Athens 50
Marion Harding High School 36, West 34
Region 12=
Cin. Turpin 54, Goshen 48
Trotwood-Madison 92, Greenville 34
W. Carrollton 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 58, OT
Division IV=
Region 14=
Bellville Clear Fork 40, Ontario 38
Clyde 83, Rossford 57
Maumee 59, Bryan 54
Port Clinton 43, Vermilion 27
Van Wert 58, Kenton 20
Region 15=
Carrollton 68, Beaver Local 52
E. Liverpool 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 61
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 61, Wintersville Indian Creek 29
New Concord John Glenn 70, Minerva 50
Zanesville Maysville 80, Millersburg W. Holmes 54
Division V=
Region 18=
Liberty Center 58, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 50
Willard 54, Fostoria 53
Region 19=
Coshocton 77, Navarre Fairless 43
Region 20=
Batavia Clermont NE 42, Cin. Madeira 41
Cin. Seven Hills 67, Norwood 27
Division VI=
Region 22=
Sycamore Mohawk 68, Northwood 48
Region 23=
Cardington-Lincoln 71, Cols. Wellington 37
Centerburg 53, London Madison-Plains 38
Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, Toronto 39
Malvern 67, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37
Mechanicsburg 48, Cols. Grandview Hts. 43
Stewart Federal Hocking 69, Portsmouth Clay 47
Region 24=
Miami Valley Christian Academy 74, Blanchester 37
Division VII=
Region 25=
Cornerstone Christian 80, Atwater Waterloo 37
Mansfield St. Peter's 45, Lucas 42
Region 26=
Continental 42, Cory-Rawson 31
N. Baltimore 48, Arcadia 30
New Knoxville 50, Waynesfield-Goshen 29
Old Fort 101, Fremont St. Joseph 31
Pioneer N. Central 54, Gorham Fayette 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/