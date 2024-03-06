Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bryan 40, Granville 26
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Perrysburg 66, Sandusky 51
Sylvania Northview 50, Findlay 48
Tol. Whitmer 64, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35
Toledo St John's Jesuit 53, Sylvania Southview 37
Division II=
Region 8=
Spring. Kenton Ridge 45, Day. Dunbar 42
Division III=
Region 9=
Can. Cent. Cath. 58, Smithville 27
Canfield S. Range 58, Perry 49
Cuyahoga Hts. 61, Wooster Triway 50
Wellington 50, Chagrin Falls 46
Region 11=
Malvern 66, Barnesville 50
Martins Ferry 60, Belmont Union Local 58
Region 12=
Camden Preble Shawnee 61, Williamsburg 52
New Madison Tri-Village 49, Cin. Summit 46
Division IV=
Region 13=
Attica Seneca E. 76, Lucas 66
Cornerstone Christian 70, Fairport Harbor Harding 63
Hartville Lake Center Christian 47, Elyria Open Door 44
Heartland Christian 55, Bristol 43
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 63, Mansfield Christian 59
Region 14=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 74, Arlington 55
Delphos St John's 46, Miller City 38
Lima Cent. Cath. 65, New Bremen 50
Maria Stein Marion Local 51, St Henry 41
Old Fort 62, Tiffin Calvert 47
Pandora-Gilboa 53, Ottoville 48
Tol. Christian 58, Hamler Patrick Henry 42
Tol. Maumee Valley 70, Antwerp 63, OT
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 57, Shadyside 54
Galion Northmor 56, Cols. Patriot Prep 47
Northside Christian 72, Morral Ridgedale 45
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Zanesville Rosecrans 51
Region 16=
Cin. College Prep. 56, Day. Christian 45
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 39, Tree of Life 35
Shekinah Christian 72, Fairfield Christian 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/