Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 48, Elyria Open Door 22

Anna 24, Jackson Center 18

Bellville Clear Fork 53, Lexington 44

Bluffton 45, Elida 39

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, London 27

Carey 58, Attica Seneca E. 42

Cin. Hughes 52, Wintersville Indian Creek 47

Circleville 45, Lancaster Fairfield Union 40

Collins Western Reserve 69, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 47

Cols. Bexley 59, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 48, Circleville Logan Elm 43

Cols. Upper Arlington 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 28

Convoy Crestview 44, Coldwater 36

Day. Meadowdale 59, Cols. Cristo Rey 10

Defiance Ayersville 43, Holgate 34

Delphos Jefferson 68, Lima Shawnee 47

Dublin Coffman 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 48

Ft. Loramie 57, Botkins 21

Genoa Christian 61, Granville Christian 47

Grove City 53, Hilliard Davidson 21

Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 55, Reimer Road Baptist Christian 44

Hicksville 37, Gorham Fayette 25

Huron 56, Oak Harbor 29

Kalida 44, Delphos St. John's 15

Kidron Cent. Christian 45, Medina Christian Academy 9

Leipsic 48, Cory-Rawson 37

Loveland 37, Cin. Winton Woods 36

Mansfield Madison 46, Ashland Crestview 37

Miller City 52, McComb 31

Minster 47, Celina 22

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32

Newark 57, Pickerington N. 37

Ottoville 61, Pandora-Gilboa 20

Pettisville 38, Tol. Ottawa Hills 23

Pickerington Cent. 55, New Albany 22

Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Dublin Jerome 34

Russia 68, Sidney Fairlawn 11

Smithville 38, Dalton 35

Stryker 45, Archbold 32

Sycamore Mohawk 47, Bucyrus 34

Union City Mississinawa Valley 53, Ansonia 21

Upper Sandusky 41, Bucyrus Wynford 36

Van Buren 45, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36

Van Wert 63, Paulding 26

Van Wert Lincolnview 62, Antwerp 58, OT

Waynesfield-Goshen 52, DeGraff Riverside 43

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 68, Caldwell 37

Worthington Christian 71, Cols. Grandview Hts. 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

