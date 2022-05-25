springfield-news-sun logo
Tuesday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 1

Avon 3, Amherst Steele 2

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 4, Akr. Ellet 0

Mayfield 13, Massillon Washington 1

N. Can. Hoover 3, Dover 0

N. Royalton 6, Westlake 3

Willoughby S. 5, Mentor 2

Youngs. Boardman 1, Uniontown Lake 0

Region 2

Grove City 7, Hilliard Davidson 3

Hilliard Darby 4, Lewis Center Olentangy 1

Lancaster 2, Upper Arlington 0

Powell Olentangy Liberty 9, Gahanna Lincoln 4

Region 3

Cle. St. Ignatius 5, Shaker Hts. 1

Medina 2, Medina Highland 1

Strongsville 6, Parma Normandy 0

Wadsworth 3, Avon Lake 1

Region 4

Cin. Moeller 9, Cin. Princeton 0

Cin. Sycamore 2, Cin. LaSalle 0

Fairfield 2, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0

Lebanon 1, Cin. Elder 0

Mason 6, Hamilton 0

Miamisburg 2, Kettering Fairmont 1, 9 innings

Springboro 13, Sidney 3

Vandalia Butler 1, Centerville 0

Division II
Region 8

Batavia 3, Cin. Indian Hill 2

Cleves Taylor 12, Waynesville 2

Day. Chaminade Julienne 9, Bellbrook 8

Delaware Buckeye Valley 18, Marengo Highland 5

Eaton 10, Greenville 0

Hamilton Badin 10, Cin. Wyoming 0

Johnstown 2, Cols. Watterson 1

Tipp City Tippecanoe 11, Spring. Kenton Ridge 1

Division III
Region 11

Baltimore Liberty Union 7, Grandview Hts. 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 2, Coshocton 0

Gallion Northmor 4, Marion Pleasant 2, 15 innings

Proctorville Fairland 7, Portsmouth 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 3, Martins Ferry 0

Wheelersburg 10, Pomeroy Meigs 2

Division IV
Region 13

Bristolville Bristol 4, Ashtabula St. John 3

Columbia Station Columbia 2, Dalton 1

Heartland Christian 12, Lake Center Christian 6

Mogadore 4, Jeromesville Hillsdale 3

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 8, Mineral Ridge 4

Warren JFK 8, Lisbon David Anderson 0

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 11, New Matamoras Frontier 1

Totonto 8, Shadyside 7

Region 16

Fairfield Christian 3, Sugar Grove Berne Union 1

Howard E. Knox 2, Groveport-Madison Christian 1

