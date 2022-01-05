Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central, Ind. 52, Rockford Parkway 30
Akr. Ellet 69, Youngs. East 65
Akr. Hoban 65, Dalton 58
Alliance Marlington 63, Minerva 48
Amherst Steele 58, Olmsted Falls 57
Athens 54, Wellston 32
Atwater Waterloo 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44
Austintown Fitch 60, Canfield 59
Avon Lake 60, Elyria 56
Batavia Clermont NE 46, Fayetteville-Perry 38
Bay Village Bay 68, N. Olmsted 45
Bellaire 94, Bridgeport 54
Beloit W. Branch 40, Can. South 31
Berea-Midpark 81, Avon 60
Bethel-Tate 59, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 49
Bloom-Carroll 60, Granville 45
Botkins 60, DeGraff Riverside 29
Bristol 75, Cortland Maplewood 42
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 54, Martins Ferry 48
Caldwell 64, Barnesville 56
Cedarville 43, W. Jefferson 39
Centerburg 47, Howard E. Knox 35
Centerville 82, Springboro 44
Cin. Clark Montessori 50, Norwood 45
Cin. La Salle 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48
Cin. Mariemont 61, Cin. Wyoming 48
Cin. Purcell Marian 62, Cin. N. College Hill 50
Cle. Hts. 77, Lorain 45
Collins Western Reserve 59, Castalia Margaretta 56
Cols. Africentric 95, Cols. Marion-Franklin 40
Cols. Beechcroft 88, Cols. Whetstone 69
Cols. Eastmoor 70, Cols. Briggs 29
Cols. Linden-McKinley 57, Cols. Northland 54
Cols. Upper Arlington 56, Hilliard Darby 39
Cols. Wellington 44, Grove City Christian 43
Columbiana 55, Hanoverton United 44
Creston Norwayne 53, Lucas 46
Day. Carroll 61, Hamilton Badin 56
Day. Christian 63, New Paris National Trail 47
Day. Oakwood 58, Hamilton Ross 44
Day. Ponitz Tech. 75, Camden Preble Shawnee 61
Defiance Ayersville 47, Edon 44
Delaware Buckeye Valley 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 38
Dover 48, Cambridge 18
Dresden Tri-Valley 59, New Concord John Glenn 49
Dublin Coffman 75, Marysville 42
E. Liverpool 66, Salem 48
Euclid 84, Chardon NDCL 54
Fairfield 61, Cin. Sycamore 60, OT
Fairview 69, Rocky River 49
Findlay 80, Oregon Clay 29
Franklin 68, Waynesville 56
Franklin Furnace Green 64, New Boston Glenwood 57
Fredericktown 63, Danville 61
Ft. Recovery 46, Arcanum 40
Galion Northmor 62, Cardington-Lincoln 46
Garfield Hts. 77, E. Cle. Shaw 45
Genoa Area 51, Millbury Lake 47
Girard 56, Hubbard 40
Goshen 60, Cin. NW 54
Granville Christian 56, Liberty Christian Academy 45
Green 52, Can. McKinley 50
Hamilton 52, Mason 48
Harrod Allen E. 61, Lima Temple Christian 49
Hillsboro 69, Blanchester 51
Kettering Alter 66, Cin. McNicholas 48
Kettering Fairmont 61, Huber Hts. Wayne 50
Kinsman Badger 72, Conneaut 68
LaGrange Keystone 70, Lorain Clearview 29
Lancaster 53, Chillicothe 46
Latham Western 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23
Leavittsburg LaBrae 66, Brookfield 41
Lebanon 64, Kings Mills Kings 55
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, Cin. Princeton 54, OT
Lima Perry 92, Kenton 68
Lima Sr. 62, Tol. St. John's 58
Lisbon Beaver 49, Oak Glen, W.Va. 40
Lisbon David Anderson 59, Salineville Southern 46
Logan 58, Canal Winchester 54
Lore City Buckeye Trail 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 36
Louisville 71, New Philadelphia 64
Macedonia Nordonia 56, Hudson 37
Malvern 57, Strasburg-Franklin 46
Mansfield Christian 61, Bucyrus 36
Mansfield Sr. 78, Ashland 51
Marion Elgin 57, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 31
Marion Pleasant 73, Mt. Gilead 48
Medina Buckeye 63, Parma Normandy 52
Middletown 39, Cin. Oak Hills 34
Milton-Union 59, Brookville 37
Mineral Ridge 56, Sebring McKinley 39
Minford 78, Beaver Eastern 58
Mowrystown Whiteoak 75, Manchester 72
Mt. Orab Western Brown 68, Wilmington 55
N. Can. Hoover 59, Massillon 47
New Albany 63, Ashville Teays Valley 60
New Middletown Spring. 65, Berlin Center Western Reserve 53
New Richmond 76, Cin. Aiken 67
Newton Falls 51, Columbiana Crestview 41
North Intl 50, Cols. Centennial 45
Norton 59, Lodi Cloverleaf 54
Norwalk St. Paul 55, Milan Edison 32
Oberlin 90, Sheffield Brookside 77
Oregon Stritch 83, Tol. Waite 45
Ottawa-Glandorf 87, Liberty Center 45
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 52, Lakewood 44
Pemberville Eastwood 49, Fostoria 47
Plain City Jonathan Alder 45, Bishop Hartley 21
Plymouth 49, Mansfield St. Peter's 35
Poland Seminary 61, Canfield S. Range 44
Proctorville Fairland 88, Chesapeake 86
RULH 68, St. Patrick, Ky. 40
Richwood N. Union 62, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 49
Rittman 49, Elyria Open Door 47
Rossford 78, Tontogany Otsego 43
Russia 63, Minster 36
Sandusky 62, Willard 58, OT
Sidney Lehman 51, Houston 27
Smithville 51, Hartville Lake Center Christian 44
Spring. Greenon 50, Milford Center Fairbanks 40
St. Clairsville 59, Marietta 52
Stewart Federal Hocking 76, Peebles 60
Stow-Munroe Falls 75, Wadsworth 72
Streetsboro 64, Peninsula Woodridge 57
Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Magnolia Sandy Valley 44
Thornville Sheridan 65, Philo 39
Tiffin Calvert 55, Sandusky St. Mary 23
Tol. Christian 61, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 47
Trinity, W.Va. 45, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 25
Trotwood-Madison 84, Day. Thurgood Marshall 46
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 43, E. Can. 42
Twinsburg 68, N. Royalton 53
Vincent Warren 57, Beverly Ft. Frye 24
Warren JFK 81, Heartland Christian 63
Warsaw River View 71, Zanesville W. Muskingum 57
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 56, Circleville 53
Waverly 68, Portsmouth W. 55
Weir, W.Va. 64, Wintersville Indian Creek 52
Wellington 60, Sullivan Black River 57
Westlake 84, Elyria Cath. 59
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 57, Shadyside 46
Whitehall-Yearling 64, London 48
Williamsburg 65, Lees Creek E. Clinton 49
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 70, Rayland Buckeye 45
Worthington Christian 62, Caledonia River Valley 58
Youngs. Boardman 65, Warren Howland 47
Youngs. Liberty 66, Garrettsville Garfield 57
Youngs. Mooney 50, Youngs. Chaney High School 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloomdale Elmwood vs. Elmore Woodmore, ppd.
Cin. Colerain vs. W. Chester Lakota W., ppd.
Cle. Glenville vs. Cle. Cent. Cath., ccd.
Ironton vs. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, ppd.
John Marshall, W.Va. vs. Belmont Union Local, ppd.
Pomeroy Meigs vs. McArthur Vinton County, ccd.
Springfield vs. Miamisburg, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/