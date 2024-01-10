Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 67, Rootstown 39
Akr. Garfield 63, Akr. Ellet 50
Alliance Marlington 51, Salem 49
Ashland 67, Millersburg W. Holmes 31
Ashtabula Edgewood 77, Jefferson Area 72
Atwater Waterloo 61, McDonald 52
Aurora 56, Copley 49
Austintown-Fitch 46, Youngs. Boardman 36
Barberton 57, Kent Roosevelt 45
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 81, Lakeside Danbury 44
Bay Village Bay 72, Elyria Cath. 66
Bellefontaine 49, Spring. Shawnee 39
Beloit W. Branch 58, Carrollton 37
Berlin Center Western Reserve 70, Sebring McKinley 41
Berlin Hiland 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 40
Blanchester 59, Lynchburg-Clay 45
Botkins 49, Maria Stein Marion Local 46
Bowerston Conotton Valley 39, Strasburg-Franklin 36
Bristol 96, Warren Lordstown 36
Brooklyn 46, Cuyahoga Hts. 44
Brookville 58, Germantown Valley View 53
Burton Berkshire 69, Middlefield Cardinal 46
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Cambridge 39
Camden Preble Shawnee 55, Hamilton Ross 50
Campbell Memorial 54, Brookfield 47
Canfield S. Range 71, Niles McKinley 36
Carlisle 54, Middletown Madison Senior 37
Chagrin Falls 75, Beachwood 62
Chagrin Falls Kenston 47, Mentor Lake Cath. 44
Chesapeake 72, Proctorville Fairland 62
Chillicothe Unioto 63, Chillicothe Huntington 23
Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 43
Cin. Clark Montessori 66, Cin. N. College Hill 60
Coal Grove 50, Ironton Rock Hill 45
Cols. Briggs 79, Cols. Eastmoor 71
Cols. Mifflin 55, East 51
Cols. Northland 77, Cols. Linden-McKinley 53
Columbia Station Columbia 63, Oberlin 38
Columbiana 81, E. Palestine 46
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 85, Canal Fulton Northwest 76
Dresden Tri-Valley 67, Byesville Meadowbrook 21
E. Liverpool 76, Steubenville 61
Elmore Woodmore 69, Kansas Lakota 49
Elyria 61, Avon Lake 57
Fayetteville-Perry 54, Legacy Christian 52
Franklin 62, Wilmington 50
Franklin Furnace Green 50, Portsmouth Clay 40
Ft. Loramie 45, Houston 39, OT
Genoa 47, Swanton 36
Green 61, Can. Glenoak 53
Grove City Christian 66, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 56
Hamilton Badin 62, Bellbrook 50
Heartland Christian 71, Louisville Aquinas 53
Hubbard 52, Girard 46
Huber Hts. Wayne 72, Lima Sr. 42
Independence 83, Fuchs Mizrachi 69
Jackson 44, Greenfield McClain 36
Kettering Alter 69, Beavercreek 62
Kettering Fairmont 70, Day. Oakwood 47
Kinsman Badger 65, Southington Chalker 34
Kirtland 64, Orwell Grand Valley 53
LaGrange Keystone 49, Oberlin Firelands 47
Leavittsburg LaBrae 73, Youngs. Liberty 57
Leetonia 52, Salineville Southern 45
Lexington 73, Mt. Vernon 64
Lima Cent. Cath. 67, Versailles 54
Lima Perry 74, Painesville Harvey 50
Lisbon David Anderson 47, Hanoverton United 39
London 61, St. Paris Graham 24
London Madison-Plains 37, W. Jefferson 36
Loveland 76, Lebanon 59
Lowellville 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46
Madison 79, Conneaut 43
Mantua Crestwood 74, Wickliffe 47
Martins Ferry 77, Beaver 63
Massillon Jackson 80, Can. McKinley 72
Miamisburg 56, Trenton Edgewood 37
Millersport 55, Fairfield Christian 54
Minford 58, S. Webster 55
Mogadore Field 67, Youngstown Urban Scholars 31
Morrow Little Miami 63, Cin. NW 56
New Albany 48, Pickerington N. 41
New Concord John Glenn 62, Warsaw River View 43
New Lexington 57, Thornville Sheridan 48
New Philadelphia 47, Wooster 42
Newton Falls 55, Garrettsville Garfield 47
Parma Hts. Holy Name 82, Hebron Lakewood 78
Perrysburg 86, Fremont Ross 63
Piqua 50, Troy 47
Plain City Jonathan Alder 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 24
Portsmouth 67, Ironton 37
Ravenna SE 72, Akr. Springfield 64
Richwood N. Union 59, New Carlisle Tecumseh 54
S. Point 70, Gallipolis Gallia 43
STVM 69, Youngs. Chaney High School 66
Sandusky 66, Willard 64
Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, Mowrystown Whiteoak 22
Seaman N. Adams 74, Batavia 56
Sheffield Brookside 95, Sullivan Black River 76
Spring. Cath. Cent. 52, N. Lewisburg Triad 41
Spring. Kenton Ridge 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 56
St. Clairsville 68, Belmont Union Local 66
Strongsville 72, Medina 64, OT
Struthers 61, Cortland Lakeview 40
Sunbury Big Walnut 64, Dublin Scioto 51
Tiffin Columbian 61, Rossford 35
Tipp City Tippecanoe 39, Vandalia Butler 30
Toronto 57, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 26
Trotwood-Madison 65, Cin. Withrow 43
Urbana 62, Spring. NW 20
Vienna Mathews 60, Windham 42
Warren Champion 55, Columbiana Crestview 51
Warren Howland 50, Poland Seminary 34
Washington C.H. 65, Hillsboro 52
Wellington 50, Lorain Clearview 40
Wellsville 70, Youngs. Valley Christian 66
Williamsport Westfall 37, Piketon 32
Willoughby S. 56, Warren Harding 47
Wintersville Indian Creek 51, Bellaire 46
Youngs. Mooney 51, Youngs. East 46
Zanesville Maysville 96, Philo 67
