Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 67, Rootstown 39

Akr. Garfield 63, Akr. Ellet 50

Alliance Marlington 51, Salem 49

Ashland 67, Millersburg W. Holmes 31

Ashtabula Edgewood 77, Jefferson Area 72

Atwater Waterloo 61, McDonald 52

Aurora 56, Copley 49

Austintown-Fitch 46, Youngs. Boardman 36

Barberton 57, Kent Roosevelt 45

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 81, Lakeside Danbury 44

Bay Village Bay 72, Elyria Cath. 66

Bellefontaine 49, Spring. Shawnee 39

Beloit W. Branch 58, Carrollton 37

Berlin Center Western Reserve 70, Sebring McKinley 41

Berlin Hiland 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 40

Blanchester 59, Lynchburg-Clay 45

Botkins 49, Maria Stein Marion Local 46

Bowerston Conotton Valley 39, Strasburg-Franklin 36

Bristol 96, Warren Lordstown 36

Brooklyn 46, Cuyahoga Hts. 44

Brookville 58, Germantown Valley View 53

Burton Berkshire 69, Middlefield Cardinal 46

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Cambridge 39

Camden Preble Shawnee 55, Hamilton Ross 50

Campbell Memorial 54, Brookfield 47

Canfield S. Range 71, Niles McKinley 36

Carlisle 54, Middletown Madison Senior 37

Chagrin Falls 75, Beachwood 62

Chagrin Falls Kenston 47, Mentor Lake Cath. 44

Chesapeake 72, Proctorville Fairland 62

Chillicothe Unioto 63, Chillicothe Huntington 23

Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 43

Cin. Clark Montessori 66, Cin. N. College Hill 60

Coal Grove 50, Ironton Rock Hill 45

Cols. Briggs 79, Cols. Eastmoor 71

Cols. Mifflin 55, East 51

Cols. Northland 77, Cols. Linden-McKinley 53

Columbia Station Columbia 63, Oberlin 38

Columbiana 81, E. Palestine 46

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 85, Canal Fulton Northwest 76

Dresden Tri-Valley 67, Byesville Meadowbrook 21

E. Liverpool 76, Steubenville 61

Elmore Woodmore 69, Kansas Lakota 49

Elyria 61, Avon Lake 57

Fayetteville-Perry 54, Legacy Christian 52

Franklin 62, Wilmington 50

Franklin Furnace Green 50, Portsmouth Clay 40

Ft. Loramie 45, Houston 39, OT

Genoa 47, Swanton 36

Green 61, Can. Glenoak 53

Grove City Christian 66, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 56

Hamilton Badin 62, Bellbrook 50

Heartland Christian 71, Louisville Aquinas 53

Hubbard 52, Girard 46

Huber Hts. Wayne 72, Lima Sr. 42

Independence 83, Fuchs Mizrachi 69

Jackson 44, Greenfield McClain 36

Kettering Alter 69, Beavercreek 62

Kettering Fairmont 70, Day. Oakwood 47

Kinsman Badger 65, Southington Chalker 34

Kirtland 64, Orwell Grand Valley 53

LaGrange Keystone 49, Oberlin Firelands 47

Leavittsburg LaBrae 73, Youngs. Liberty 57

Leetonia 52, Salineville Southern 45

Lexington 73, Mt. Vernon 64

Lima Cent. Cath. 67, Versailles 54

Lima Perry 74, Painesville Harvey 50

Lisbon David Anderson 47, Hanoverton United 39

London 61, St. Paris Graham 24

London Madison-Plains 37, W. Jefferson 36

Loveland 76, Lebanon 59

Lowellville 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46

Madison 79, Conneaut 43

Mantua Crestwood 74, Wickliffe 47

Martins Ferry 77, Beaver 63

Massillon Jackson 80, Can. McKinley 72

Miamisburg 56, Trenton Edgewood 37

Millersport 55, Fairfield Christian 54

Minford 58, S. Webster 55

Mogadore Field 67, Youngstown Urban Scholars 31

Morrow Little Miami 63, Cin. NW 56

New Albany 48, Pickerington N. 41

New Concord John Glenn 62, Warsaw River View 43

New Lexington 57, Thornville Sheridan 48

New Philadelphia 47, Wooster 42

Newton Falls 55, Garrettsville Garfield 47

Parma Hts. Holy Name 82, Hebron Lakewood 78

Perrysburg 86, Fremont Ross 63

Piqua 50, Troy 47

Plain City Jonathan Alder 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 24

Portsmouth 67, Ironton 37

Ravenna SE 72, Akr. Springfield 64

Richwood N. Union 59, New Carlisle Tecumseh 54

S. Point 70, Gallipolis Gallia 43

STVM 69, Youngs. Chaney High School 66

Sandusky 66, Willard 64

Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, Mowrystown Whiteoak 22

Seaman N. Adams 74, Batavia 56

Sheffield Brookside 95, Sullivan Black River 76

Spring. Cath. Cent. 52, N. Lewisburg Triad 41

Spring. Kenton Ridge 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 56

St. Clairsville 68, Belmont Union Local 66

Strongsville 72, Medina 64, OT

Struthers 61, Cortland Lakeview 40

Sunbury Big Walnut 64, Dublin Scioto 51

Tiffin Columbian 61, Rossford 35

Tipp City Tippecanoe 39, Vandalia Butler 30

Toronto 57, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 26

Trotwood-Madison 65, Cin. Withrow 43

Urbana 62, Spring. NW 20

Vienna Mathews 60, Windham 42

Warren Champion 55, Columbiana Crestview 51

Warren Howland 50, Poland Seminary 34

Washington C.H. 65, Hillsboro 52

Wellington 50, Lorain Clearview 40

Wellsville 70, Youngs. Valley Christian 66

Williamsport Westfall 37, Piketon 32

Willoughby S. 56, Warren Harding 47

Wintersville Indian Creek 51, Bellaire 46

Youngs. Mooney 51, Youngs. East 46

Zanesville Maysville 96, Philo 67

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

