Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. East 76, Akr. North 43

Alliance Marlington 62, Hanoverton United 31

Amherst Steele 60, Lorain Clearview 41

Ashland Crestview 79, Fredericktown 56

Austintown Fitch 66, Can. Cent. Cath. 51

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Gibsonburg 43

Beloit W. Branch 51, Canfield S. Range 50

Berea-Midpark 81, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 54

Bristol 93, Andover Pymatuning Valley 66

Brooklyn 53, Chagrin Falls 43

Brookville 71, New Paris National Trail 53

Casstown Miami E. 59, Troy 49

Columbiana 72, Salineville Southern 49

Cortland Lakeview 61, Youngs. Liberty 35

E. Liverpool 73, Carrollton 40

Eaton 64, Oxford Talawanda 48

Elyria Cath. 82, Beachwood 49

Hamilton Ross 70, Cin. Mt. Healthy 41

Heartland Christian 84, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 70

Hudson 64, Aurora 36

Independence 66, Parma Padua 62

Johnstown 68, Mt. Vernon 33

Johnstown Northridge 59, Baltimore Liberty Union 30

Kansas Lakota 66, Lakeside Danbury 64

Kinsman Badger 75, Fairport Harbor Harding 61

Leavittsburg LaBrae 75, Niles McKinley 63

Leetonia 48, Wellsville 46

Legacy Christian 57, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 41

Lisbon Beaver 74, Columbiana Crestview 42

Lisbon David Anderson 75, E. Palestine 42

Madison 52, Geneva 48

Marietta 55, Logan 18

Martins Ferry 79, St. Clairsville 66

Marysville 57, Bellefontaine 30

McArthur Vinton County 73, Chillicothe Zane Trace 60

Millbury Lake 73, Tontogany Otsego 72

Miller City 61, Swanton 31

Millersburg W. Holmes 68, Byesville Meadowbrook 44

Minerva 47, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45

Monroe 53, Wilmington 50

New Lexington 60, Nelsonville-York 41

New Riegel 62, Elmore Woodmore 53

Newton Falls 47, Girard 26

Norwalk St. Paul 0, Vermilion 0

Oak Harbor 68, Rossford 49

Orrville 48, Strasburg-Franklin 45

Peninsula Woodridge 55, Akr. Coventry 51

Poland Seminary 43, New Middletown Spring. 27

Portsmouth 74, Lawrence County 60

Racine Southern 55, Wellston 51

Ravenna SE 43, Lowellville 29

Rootstown 58, Garrettsville Garfield 36

Sidney 55, New Carlisle Tecumseh 39

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 61, Richmond Edison 52

Struthers 60, Berlin Center Western Reserve 40

Tiffin Calvert 65, Fremont St. Joseph 37

Tol. Maumee Valley 73, Detroit Lincoln-King, Mich. 27

Tol. St. Francis 45, Findlay Liberty-Benton 27

Vienna Mathews 69, Cortland Maplewood 34

W. Chester Lakota W. 58, Cin. Withrow 46

Warren Champion 60, Mineral Ridge 50

Warren Harding 72, Youngs. East 47

Warren JFK 71, Youngs. Mooney 59

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67, Bridgeport 42

Youngs. Boardman 50, Campbell Memorial 40

Youngs. Chaney High School 53, Warren Howland 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

