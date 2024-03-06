Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Division I=

Bishop Watterson 47, Lewis Center Olentangy 44

Medina 52, Uniontown Lake 50

Mt. Notre Dame 68, Cin. Princeton 59

Pickerington Cent. 66, Powell Olentangy Liberty 46

Rocky River Magnificat 61, Lyndhurst Brush 53

Division II=

Cin. Purcell Marian 77, Bloom-Carroll 43

Copley 47, Bellevue 40

Hamilton Badin 51, Day. Carroll 41

Proctorville Fairland 63, Zanesville W. Muskingum 22

Shaker Hts. Laurel 51, Gates Mills Gilmour 38

Streetsboro 45, STVM 42

Thornville Sheridan 59, Carrollton 42

Division IV=

Bryan 40, Granville 26

