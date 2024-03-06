Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Division I=
Bishop Watterson 47, Lewis Center Olentangy 44
Medina 52, Uniontown Lake 50
Mt. Notre Dame 68, Cin. Princeton 59
Pickerington Cent. 66, Powell Olentangy Liberty 46
Rocky River Magnificat 61, Lyndhurst Brush 53
Division II=
Cin. Purcell Marian 77, Bloom-Carroll 43
Copley 47, Bellevue 40
Hamilton Badin 51, Day. Carroll 41
Proctorville Fairland 63, Zanesville W. Muskingum 22
Shaker Hts. Laurel 51, Gates Mills Gilmour 38
Streetsboro 45, STVM 42
Thornville Sheridan 59, Carrollton 42
Division IV=
Bryan 40, Granville 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/