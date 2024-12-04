Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 60, Canal Fulton Northwest 59

Alliance Marlington 54, Hanoverton United 10

Amherst Steele 78, Lorain Clearview 53

Arcanum 44, Cedarville 33

Ashland Crestview 76, Fredericktown 60

Barnesville 55, Shadyside 41

Bellaire 69, Bridgeport 65

Belmont Union Local 67, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 76, Avon Lake 44

Bucyrus 55, Marion Elgin 50

Byesville Meadowbrook 52, McConnelsville Morgan 47

Campbell Memorial 74, Girard 54

Can. Cent. Cath. 89, Austintown-Fitch 66

Canfield 63, Parma Hts. Holy Name 59

Casstown Miami E. 55, Piqua 39

Chillicothe Huntington 50, Frankfort Adena 45

Chillicothe Unioto 76, Bainbridge Paint Valley 51

Chillicothe Zane Trace 47, Williamsport Westfall 44

Cin. Elder 46, Cin. Turpin 37

Cin. Mariemont 74, Blanchester 25

Cin. Wyoming 67, Batavia 28

Cle. JFK 59, Cle. Lincoln W. 22

Columbiana 78, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 57

Cortland Lakeview 52, Youngs. Liberty 39

Cortland Maplewood 58, Kinsman Badger 53

Day. Christian 44, Carlisle 43

Day. Oakwood 56, Trenton Edgewood 50

Defiance 56, Rossford 32

Defiance Tinora 42, Delphos Jefferson 27

Delphos St John's 74, Van Wert 73

E. Liverpool 71, Carrollton 69

Eaton 62, Middletown Madison 41

Fairfield 65, Cin. La Salle 46

Franklin 60, New Lebanon Dixie 39

Franklin Furnace Green 65, RULH 59

Genoa 76, Metamora Evergreen 55

Grafton Midview 74, Oberlin 58

Hamilton 80, Beavercreek 65

Hannibal River 59, Rayland Buckeye 43

Hartville Lake Center Christian 58, Medina Christian Academy 42

Holland Springfield 56, Tiffin Columbian 49

Jackson 60, Athens 30

Kettering Alter 72, Clayton Northmont 49

Lakeside Danbury 64, Vanlue 33

Lancaster 44, Hebron Lakewood 35

Lebanon 51, Miamisburg 50

Leesburg Fairfield 64, Lynchburg-Clay 49

Leetonia 44, Youngstown Urban Scholars 12

Legacy Christian 55, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 44

Lewis Center Olentangy 61, Ashville Teays Valley 60

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 60, Yellow Springs 55

Malvern 69, Dalton 53

Marietta 54, Beverly Ft. Frye 23

Marion Pleasant 57, Richwood N. Union 49

Massillon Jackson 73, Youngs. Chaney High School 58

McArthur Vinton County 75, Glouster Trimble 38

Milford Center Fairbanks 65, Spring. Greenon 27

Millbury Lake 78, Port Clinton 55

Miller City 61, Swanton 50

Millersport 50, Cols. Cristo Rey 45

Mt. Vernon 77, Sparta Highland 50

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 65, Harrod Allen E. 60

N. Can. Hoover 57, Akr. Garfield 44

Navarre Fairless 53, Uhrichsville Claymont 49

New Castle, Pa. 84, Warren JFK 52

New Concord John Glenn 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 37

New Lexington 55, Chillicothe 40

New Philadelphia 66, Warsaw River View 36

Newton Falls 46, Hubbard 39

Niles McKinley 45, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44

Norwalk St Paul 60, Vermilion 40

Oak Hill 61, Wellston 47

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 46, Canal Winchester 45

Peninsula Woodridge 70, Mogadore Field 48

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 52, Randolph Southern, Ind. 27

Pomeroy Meigs 73, Waterford 42

Purcell Marian 69, Cin. N. College Hill 58

STVM 56, Rocky River Lutheran W. 54

Salineville Southern 78, Sebring McKinley 55

Southeastern 59, Piketon 32

Springboro 70, Riverside Stebbins 25

St. Edward (OH) 59, Lakewood 47

St. Henry (OH) 50, Ft. Loramie 45

St. Xavier (OH) 64, Mason 29

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 59, Richmond Edison 32

Streetsboro 55, Akr. Coventry 33

Sugarcreek Garaway 81, Millersburg W. Holmes 46

Tol. Ottawa Hills 67, N. Baltimore 41

Tol. St. Francis 90, Tol. Waite 55

Toronto 62, Wellsville 39

Union City Mississinawa Valley 48, Ansonia 40

Warren Harding 78, Youngs. East 38

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 64, Mt. Orab Western Brown 31

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 82, Martins Ferry 75

Wooster 69, Wadsworth 46

Youngs. Boardman 64, Uniontown Lake 60

Youngs. Ursuline 85, Struthers 51

Zanesville Maysville 82, Bloom-Carroll 68

