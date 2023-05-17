X

Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago

Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Akr. Ellet 4, Eastlake N. 1

Akr. Firestone 10, Cle. Hts. 2

Avon 6, Elyria 5

Can. McKinley 12, Cle. JFK 0

Grafton Midview 7, Parma 1

Lakewood St. Edward 21, Cle. John Adams 0

Macedonia Nordonia 4, Youngs. Boardman 0

N. Can. Hoover 22, Euclid 0

Solon 6, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Twinsburg 16, Ashtabula Lakeside 1

Uniontown Lake 8, Willoughby S. 4

Region 3

Avon Lake 11, Cle. John Marshall 1

Barberton 10, Cle. Rhodes 0

Berea-Midpark 4, Parma Hts.Valley Forge 1

Cle. John Hay 13, Cle. Garrett Morgan 8

Medina Highland 25, Cle. Max Hayes 0

N. Olmsted 10, Shaker Hts. 2

Olmsted Falls 29, Lorain 2

Parma Normandy 22, Maple Hts. 0

Westlake 21, Garfield Hts. 0

Region 4

Cin. Princeton 7, Morrow Little Miami 4

Middletown 4, Cin. Walnut Hills 0

Division II

Region 7

Cambridge 4, McConnelsville Morgan 1

Carrollton 6, Zanesville Maysville 0

Cols. Centennial 14, Cols. Eastmoor 3

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14, Cols. Marion-Franklin 1

Dresden Tri-Valley 9, Steubenville 2

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 4, East Liverpool 2

Millersburg W. Holmes 5, Warsaw River View 2

New Concord John Glenn 5, Wintersville Indian Creek 2

New Philadelphia 11, Philo 0

St. Clairsville 6, Rayland Buckeye 0

Region 8

Bellefontaine 2, Day. Oakwood 0

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 3, Eaton 1

Caledonia River Valley 7, Cols. Ready 4

Cin. Summit Country Day 12, Bethel-Tate 0

London 11, Cols. Linden McKinley 0

New Carlisle Tecumseh 20, Day. Ponitz 0

New Richmond 2, Wilmington 1

Spring. Greenon 2, Day. Northridge 0

Spring. Shawnee 3, Tipp City Bethel 2

Tipp City Tippecanoe 23, Day. Meadowdale 0

Division III

Region 9

Mantua Crestwood 6, Wickliffe 2

Middlefield Cardinal 30, Youngs. Liberty 0

Region 10

Milford Center Fairbanks 13, Cols. Africentric 3

Mt. Gilead 9, Centerburg 7

Richwood N. Union 5, Johnstown Northridge 4

Region 11

Frankfort Adena 12, McDermott Scioto NW 7

Piketon 16, West Union 2

Region 12

Amanda-Clearcreek 10, Grove City Christian 7

Clermont NE 8, Cin. Deer Park 7

London Madison Plains 11, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 1

Division IV

Region 13

E. Can. 12, Warren Lordstown 2

Louisville Aquinas 12, Southington Chalker 7

Lowellville 18, Windham 14

Region 14

Ada 9, Cory-Rawson 1

Defiance Ayersville 1, Ottoville 0

Edon 10, Pettisville 3

Fort Recovery 8, Lima Cent. Cath. 2

Ft. Jennings 10, Continental 0

Leipsic 6, Holgate 3

Maria Stein Marion Local 14, New Knoxville 2

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 12, Vanlue 2

Miller City 3, Delphos Jefferson 2

Pandora-Gilboa 18, N. Baltimore 1

Rockford Parkway 18, Lima Temple Christian 0

W. Unity Hilltop 11, Gorham Fayette 1

Waynesfield-Goshen 4, Lima Perry 0

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 13, Malvern 0

Leesburg Fairfield 17, Portsmouth Sciotoville 3

Racine Southern 6, Glouster Trimble 0

Reedsville Eastern 14, Bainbridge Paint Valley 4

S. Webster 8, Stewart Federal Hocking 2

Region 16

Fairfield Christian 13, Liberty Christian Academy 1

