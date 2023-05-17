Tuesday's Scores

Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Akr. Ellet 4, Eastlake N. 1
Akr. Firestone 10, Cle. Hts. 2
Avon 6, Elyria 5
Can. McKinley 12, Cle. JFK 0
Grafton Midview 7, Parma 1
Lakewood St. Edward 21, Cle. John Adams 0
Macedonia Nordonia 4, Youngs. Boardman 0
N. Can. Hoover 22, Euclid 0
Solon 6, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Twinsburg 16, Ashtabula Lakeside 1
Uniontown Lake 8, Willoughby S. 4
Region 3
Avon Lake 11, Cle. John Marshall 1
Barberton 10, Cle. Rhodes 0
Berea-Midpark 4, Parma Hts.Valley Forge 1
Cle. John Hay 13, Cle. Garrett Morgan 8
Medina Highland 25, Cle. Max Hayes 0
N. Olmsted 10, Shaker Hts. 2
Olmsted Falls 29, Lorain 2
Parma Normandy 22, Maple Hts. 0
Westlake 21, Garfield Hts. 0
Region 4
Cin. Princeton 7, Morrow Little Miami 4
Middletown 4, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
Division II
Region 7
Cambridge 4, McConnelsville Morgan 1
Carrollton 6, Zanesville Maysville 0
Cols. Centennial 14, Cols. Eastmoor 3
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14, Cols. Marion-Franklin 1
Dresden Tri-Valley 9, Steubenville 2
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 4, East Liverpool 2
Millersburg W. Holmes 5, Warsaw River View 2
New Concord John Glenn 5, Wintersville Indian Creek 2
New Philadelphia 11, Philo 0
St. Clairsville 6, Rayland Buckeye 0
Region 8
Bellefontaine 2, Day. Oakwood 0
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 3, Eaton 1
Caledonia River Valley 7, Cols. Ready 4
Cin. Summit Country Day 12, Bethel-Tate 0
London 11, Cols. Linden McKinley 0
New Carlisle Tecumseh 20, Day. Ponitz 0
New Richmond 2, Wilmington 1
Spring. Greenon 2, Day. Northridge 0
Spring. Shawnee 3, Tipp City Bethel 2
Tipp City Tippecanoe 23, Day. Meadowdale 0
Division III
Region 9
Mantua Crestwood 6, Wickliffe 2
Middlefield Cardinal 30, Youngs. Liberty 0
Region 10
Milford Center Fairbanks 13, Cols. Africentric 3
Mt. Gilead 9, Centerburg 7
Richwood N. Union 5, Johnstown Northridge 4
Region 11
Frankfort Adena 12, McDermott Scioto NW 7
Piketon 16, West Union 2
Region 12
Amanda-Clearcreek 10, Grove City Christian 7
Clermont NE 8, Cin. Deer Park 7
London Madison Plains 11, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 1
Division IV
Region 13
E. Can. 12, Warren Lordstown 2
Louisville Aquinas 12, Southington Chalker 7
Lowellville 18, Windham 14
Region 14
Ada 9, Cory-Rawson 1
Defiance Ayersville 1, Ottoville 0
Edon 10, Pettisville 3
Fort Recovery 8, Lima Cent. Cath. 2
Ft. Jennings 10, Continental 0
Leipsic 6, Holgate 3
Maria Stein Marion Local 14, New Knoxville 2
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 12, Vanlue 2
Miller City 3, Delphos Jefferson 2
Pandora-Gilboa 18, N. Baltimore 1
Rockford Parkway 18, Lima Temple Christian 0
W. Unity Hilltop 11, Gorham Fayette 1
Waynesfield-Goshen 4, Lima Perry 0
Region 15
Berlin Hiland 13, Malvern 0
Leesburg Fairfield 17, Portsmouth Sciotoville 3
Racine Southern 6, Glouster Trimble 0
Reedsville Eastern 14, Bainbridge Paint Valley 4
S. Webster 8, Stewart Federal Hocking 2
Region 16
Fairfield Christian 13, Liberty Christian Academy 1