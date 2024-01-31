Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 48, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46

Akr. Elms 39, Mentor Christian 31

Akr. Springfield 52, Ravenna 25

Ansonia 43, Carlisle 31

Arlington 76, Waynesfield-Goshen 57

Bucyrus 49, Galion 17

CSG 54, Shekinah Christian 34

Caledonia River Valley 53, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 35

Canal Winchester Harvest 52, Bellefontaine 35

Castalia Margaretta 53, Old Fort 16

Centerburg 47, Fredericktown 34

Chillicothe Huntington 49, Southeastern 40

Chillicothe Unioto 63, Frankfort Adena 49

Cin. N. College Hill 42, Hamilton New Miami 40

Cle. Hay def. Cle. Lincoln W., forfeit

Coldwater 58, Van Wert 28

Cols. Centennial 78, Cols. Linden-McKinley 29

Cols. Upper Arlington 55, Hilliard Darby 38

Columbus Grove 49, McComb 35

Convoy Crestview 62, Lima Shawnee 22

Danville 52, Howard E. Knox 43

Day. Northridge 48, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 40

Defiance 66, Swanton 44

Defiance Ayersville 55, Ft. Jennings 29

Defiance Tinora 49, Montpelier 45

Elmore Woodmore 34, Pemberville Eastwood 29

Ft. Loramie 59, Sidney Fairlawn 9

Groveport Madison Christian 50, Delaware Christian 23

Independence 41, Beachwood 21

Jackson Center 42, New Bremen 33

Lexington 55, Tiffin Columbian 29

Liberty Center 65, Hicksville 35

Mansfield Christian 60, Grove City Christian 34

Medina Christian Academy 61, Lawrence School 13

Minster 42, St Marys 23

Mogadore Field 52, Akr. Coventry 16

Mt Gilead 49, Cardington-Lincoln 45

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, Marion Elgin 32

Parma Normandy 46, Medina Buckeye 27

Pettisville 48, Antwerp 40

Pickerington N. 53, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 27

Piketon 41, Chillicothe Zane Trace 25

Port Clinton 49, Sandusky Perkins 39

Rockford Parkway 41, Paulding 26

Russia 54, Anna 47

Shelby 52, Sparta Highland 14

Sherwood Fairview 50, Miller City 41

Sidney Lehman 34, Newton Local 20

Spencerville 48, Kalida 39

Spring. Greenon 66, N. Lewisburg Triad 47

Streetsboro 47, Peninsula Woodridge 29

Tree of Life 45, Granville Christian 23

Upper Sandusky 50, Kenton 47

Van Wert Lincolnview 60, Delphos St John's 46

Westerville Cent. 69, Logan 48

Westerville S. 82, Reynoldsburg 71

Williamsport Westfall 45, Bainbridge Paint Valley 43

Windham 53, Southington Chalker 14

Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Corning Miller 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

