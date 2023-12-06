Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 42, Dola Hardin Northern 28
Ashtabula Edgewood 62, Painesville Harvey 21
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Gibsonburg 43
Bishop Ready 51, Cols. Grandview Hts. 42
Bryan 56, Haviland Wayne Trace 33
Bucyrus Wynford 48, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35
Burton Berkshire 35, Mantua Crestwood 32
Castalia Margaretta 56, Clyde 31
Chagrin Falls 75, Chesterland W. Geauga 41
Circleville 50, Circleville Logan Elm 28
Cols. Centennial 51, Cols. Mifflin 15
Columbus Grove 58, Continental 4
Delaware Christian 50, Granville Christian 14
Delphos Jefferson 63, Antwerp 32
Groveport Madison Christian 35, Northside Christian 10
Heath 34, Hebron Lakewood 28
Kalida 41, Coldwater 34
Kidron Cent. Christian 46, Rittman 31
Kirtland 48, Middlefield Cardinal 24
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 45, Mt. Vernon 34
Loudonville 70, Ashland 38
Madison 52, Geneva 48
Mansfield Sr. 46, Bellville Clear Fork 23
Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Van Wert 26
Miller City 80, Cory-Rawson 34
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38, Upper Sandusky 27
Norwalk 46, New London 26
Ohio Valley Christian 61, Hannan, W.Va. 20
Orwell Grand Valley 42, Wickliffe 35
Perry 47, Conneaut 28
Rocky River Lutheran W. 44, Independence 25
Sandusky Perkins 45, Huron 25
Spencerville 39, Elida 29
Vanlue 49, Tiffin Calvert 46
W. Unity Hilltop 56, Pioneer N. Central 18
Wapakoneta 47, New Knoxville 29
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 64, Findlay 41
Zanesville Rosecrans 39, Sugar Grove Berne Union 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/