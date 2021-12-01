springfield-news-sun logo
Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 47, Dola Hardin Northern 31

Akr. Hoban 68, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 17

Ashland Mapleton 37, LaGrange Keystone 36

Bryan 59, Haviland Wayne Trace 25

Canal Winchester 46, Sunbury Big Walnut 35

Chagrin Falls 57, Beachwood 28

Columbus Grove 57, Continental 11

Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Independence 29

Defiance Ayersville 53, Pettisville 28

Gates Mills Hawken 58, Chesterland W. Geauga 40

Germantown Valley View 65, Camden Preble Shawnee 55

Grove City 64, Galloway Westland 20

Hilliard Bradley 50, Dublin Coffman 42

Hilliard Darby 50, Dublin Jerome 42

Kirtland 55, Orwell Grand Valley 31

Lakeside Danbury 43, Gibsonburg 26

Linsly, W.Va. 51, Belmont Union Local 44

Mantua Crestwood 53, Wickliffe 42

Middlefield Cardinal 38, Burton Berkshire 33

Mt. Notre Dame 73, Gahanna Lincoln 42

N. Baltimore 52, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 20

New Albany 57, Westerville Cent. 29

New Paris National Trail 46, Day. Christian 25

North Intl 53, West 35

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 51, Newark Cath. 28

Sandusky Perkins 60, Clyde 35

Sherwood Fairview 35, Archbold 26

St. Henry 47, Ansonia 33

W. Liberty-Salem 34, Casstown Miami E. 29

Wauseon 77, Edgerton 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

