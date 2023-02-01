Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Castalia Margaretta 68, Old Fort 39
Chillicothe Unioto 69, Frankfort Adena 42
Coldwater 54, Lima Shawnee 44, OT
Convoy Crestview 56, Celina 27
Danville 56, Sparta Highland 30
Dublin Scioto 60, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35
Granville Christian 46, Liberty Christian Academy 11
Grove City 64, Thomas Worthington 32
Hamler Patrick Henry 70, Defiance 34
Haviland Wayne Trace 35, Continental 23
Hudson WRA 61, Medina Highland 59
Huron 46, Collins Western Reserve 28
Kalida 42, Defiance Tinora 31
Kenton 70, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19
Lowellville 49, McDonald 27
Mansfield Temple Christian 54, Mansfield St. Peter's 16
Maria Stein Marion Local 44, Arcanum 22
McComb 56, Oregon Stritch 25
Milan Edison 66, Norwalk St. Paul 42
Ottawa-Glandorf 50, Minster 33
Ottoville 59, Paulding 34
Piketon 56, Chillicothe Zane Trace 23
Plymouth 59, Crestline 29
Sandusky Perkins 47, Port Clinton 44
Shelby 56, Upper Sandusky 51
Sunbury Big Walnut 60, Caledonia River Valley 34
Sycamore Mohawk 57, Cory-Rawson 51, 2OT
Waynesfield-Goshen 50, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 41
Westerville S. 66, Reynoldsburg 50
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 59, Tol. Christian 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Genoa Christian vs. Cols. Mifflin, ccd.
Williamsport Westfall vs. Bainbridge Paint Valley, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/