Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Attica Seneca E. 33, Sycamore Mohawk 25
Bloom-Carroll 64, Circleville Logan Elm 19
Bucyrus Wynford 42, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41
Burton Berkshire 36, Chagrin Falls 31
Cols. Franklin Hts. 59, Granville Christian 25
Columbus Grove 54, Elida 40
Delaware Hayes 52, Thomas Worthington 47
Delphos Jefferson 41, Kalida 22
Dublin Scioto 42, Hilliard Darby 40
Gates Mills Gilmour 54, Copley 51
Genoa Area 47, Rossford 32
Granville 59, Pataskala Licking Hts. 25
Hilliard Bradley 38, Marysville 33
Huntington, W.Va. 71, Ironton 21
Lima Bath 40, Coldwater 35
Loudonville 78, Mansfield Christian 57
New Riegel 60, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 10
Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 39
Wapakoneta 33, Ft. Recovery 31
Wauseon 54, Defiance Tinora 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Bishop Hartley, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/