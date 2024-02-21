Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mansfield Christian 72, Christian Community School 22
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Hamilton Ross 38, Harrison 35
Vandalia Butler 56, W. Carrollton 33
Division II=
Region 8=
Day. Thurgood Marshall 70, New Carlisle Tecumseh 38
Hamilton Badin 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 42
Division III=
Region 10=
Canal Winchester Harvest 58, Baltimore Liberty Union 23
Johnstown 57, Columbus International 29
Mechanicsburg 68, Howard E. Knox 34
Region 12=
Bishop Ready 50, Marion Elgin 39
Casstown Miami E. 55, Houston 16
Cin. Mariemont 47, Bishop Fenwick 34
Cols. Africentric 85, Cols. Horizon 8
Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Utica 46
W. Liberty-Salem 42, Spring. Greenon 28
Division IV=
Region 16=
Fayetteville-Perry 59, Cin. Christian 54
New Madison Tri-Village 57, Sidney Fairlawn 21
Russia 52, Newton Local 30
