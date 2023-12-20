Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. East 61, Akr. Ellet 51

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Cortland Maplewood 54

Antwerp 69, Pioneer N. Central 54

Austintown-Fitch 66, Hickory, Pa. 51

Avon 57, N. Ridgeville 55

Beaver 81, Bellaire 72

Bellevue 44, Huron 40

Belmont Union Local 72, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59

Berlin Hiland 46, Magnolia Sandy Valley 43

Bishop Watterson 66, Lancaster 45

Bristol 70, Southington Chalker 20

Brookfield 68, Youngs. Liberty 41

Brooklyn 63, Independence 62

Camden Preble Shawnee 61, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 17

Canfield 86, Alliance Marlington 52

Canfield S. Range 71, Cortland Lakeview 56

Chesapeake 60, Gallipolis Gallia 46

Cin. Princeton 59, Cin. Sycamore 42

Cin. Wyoming 36, Cin. La Salle 32

Cols. Horizon Science 77, Groveport Madison Christian 30

Cols. Whetstone 60, North Intl 56

Convoy Crestview 62, Ft. Jennings 40

Delaware Hayes 80, Worthington Kilbourne 51

Dover 49, New Philadelphia 40

Dresden Tri-Valley 53, Zanesville Maysville 50

E. Liverpool 78, Weir, W.Va. 42

Eastside, Ind. 36, Edon 34

Fayetteville-Perry 78, Miami Valley Christian Academy 37

Findlay 60, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 30

Galion Northmor 73, Mt. Gilead 43

Gates Mills Gilmour 57, Painesville Riverside 54

Gorham Fayette 47, W. Unity Hilltop 38

Green 54, Uniontown Lake 22

Hebron Lakewood 68, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 39

Ironton 65, Proctorville Fairland 60

Kettering Fairmont 66, Urbana 50

LaGrange Keystone 68, Lorain Clearview 44

Lees Creek E. Clinton 52, RULH 41

Leesburg Fairfield 58, Peebles 39

Legacy Christian 51, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 36

Lima Cent. Cath. 61, Lima Bath 42

Lima Shawnee 55, Lima Perry 34

Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, E. Can. 46

Lynchburg-Clay 43, Greenfield McClain 36

Malvern 75, Bowerston Conotton Valley 20

Marietta 75, Stewart Federal Hocking 54

Martins Ferry 67, Shadyside 59

Mason 71, Cin. Colerain 49

McArthur Vinton County 64, Albany Alexander 19

McDermott Scioto NW 54, Lucasville Valley 52

McDonald 69, Sebring McKinley 34

Mentor Lake Cath. 74, Parma Hts. Holy Name 69

Milford 78, Mt. Orab Western Brown 59

Minerva 64, Hanoverton United 39

Minford 71, Beaver Eastern 44

Mt. Vernon 56, Utica 43

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Berlin Center Western Reserve 43

N. Royalton 67, Wadsworth 56

New Concord John Glenn 70, Philo 43

New Lexington 37, Zanesville W. Muskingum 26

New Middletown Spring. 37, Lowellville 36

Oak Harbor 73, Port Clinton 47

Perrysburg 84, Tol. Whitmer 57

Poland Seminary 50, Niles McKinley 30

Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Newark 49

Ravenna SE 70, Windham 49

Rocky River Lutheran W. 75, Warren JFK 61

Salem 45, Girard 34

Sandusky St. Mary 71, Lakeside Danbury 44

Shaker Hts. 65, Cle. Glenville 64

Sheffield Brookside 73, Oberlin 47

South 61, Cols. Marion-Franklin 44

Spring. Shawnee 55, Spring. Cath. Cent. 41

Springboro 50, Clayton Northmont 49

St. Clairsville 71, Cambridge 65

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 67, Bridgeport 43

Strasburg-Franklin 64, Newcomerstown 60, OT

Stryker 48, Edgerton 36

Sugar Grove Berne Union 50, Millersport 45

Thornville Sheridan 66, Warsaw River View 27

Tiffin Calvert 72, Elmore Woodmore 35

Trinity, W.Va. 63, Richmond Edison 49

Troy Christian 58, Casstown Miami E. 51

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 60, Kingsway Christian 19

Uhrichsville Claymont 45, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 37

Vandalia Butler 44, Piqua 30

W. Chester Lakota W. 66, Cin. Oak Hills 50

W. Liberty-Salem 65, Milford Center Fairbanks 61

Washington C.H. 75, Ursuline Academy 71

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Circleville Logan Elm 44

Wellington 64, Sullivan Black River 49

Wellsville 77, E. Palestine 48

Youngs. Mooney 53, Youngs. Boardman 29

Youngs. Valley Christian 57, Leetonia 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Van Buren vs. Hamler Patrick Henry, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

