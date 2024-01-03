Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnesville 46, Caldwell 43
Batavia Clermont NE 55, Blanchester 42
Bellaire 79, Cambridge 58
Beloit W. Branch 56, Akr. Garfield 53, OT
Bristol 74, Warren Champion 32
Canfield 60, Youngs. Boardman 36
Cin. Anderson 47, Morrow Little Miami 32
Columbiana 61, Mineral Ridge 15
Dresden Tri-Valley 51, Lancaster Fairfield Union 34
Gahanna Lincoln 66, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 61
Jackson 57, Wheelersburg 54
Lakewood Park, Ind. 56, Montpelier 51
Leesburg Fairfield 70, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45
Martins Ferry 58, Belmont Union Local 56
Marysville 73, Cols. Centennial 40
McDermott Scioto NW 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 39
Metamora Evergreen 66, Tontogany Otsego 53
N. Can. Hoover 56, Massillon 53
New Philadelphia 43, New Concord John Glenn 41
Ottoville 54, Columbus Grove 49
Piketon 61, Peebles 52
Ravenna 69, Garrettsville Garfield 65
Richmond Edison 71, Salineville Southern 45
S. Webster 71, McArthur Vinton County 60
Sidney Lehman 55, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 46
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 64, Bridgeport 44
Sylvania Northview 55, Cols. Beechcroft 46
Tol. Cent. Cath. 52, Gates Mills Gilmour 50
Tol. Maumee Valley 68, Chillicothe 55
Vienna Mathews 64, Middlefield Cardinal 37
Washington C.H. 64, Gallipolis Gallia 42
Wellsville 56, Oak Glen, W.Va. 38
Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Beaver 52
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Shadyside 37
Worthington Christian 55, Casstown Miami E. 40
Youngs. Liberty 60, Niles McKinley 43
Youngs. Valley Christian 47, Lowellville 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/