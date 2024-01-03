Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnesville 46, Caldwell 43

Batavia Clermont NE 55, Blanchester 42

Bellaire 79, Cambridge 58

Beloit W. Branch 56, Akr. Garfield 53, OT

Bristol 74, Warren Champion 32

Canfield 60, Youngs. Boardman 36

Cin. Anderson 47, Morrow Little Miami 32

Columbiana 61, Mineral Ridge 15

Dresden Tri-Valley 51, Lancaster Fairfield Union 34

Gahanna Lincoln 66, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 61

Jackson 57, Wheelersburg 54

Lakewood Park, Ind. 56, Montpelier 51

Leesburg Fairfield 70, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45

Martins Ferry 58, Belmont Union Local 56

Marysville 73, Cols. Centennial 40

McDermott Scioto NW 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 39

Metamora Evergreen 66, Tontogany Otsego 53

N. Can. Hoover 56, Massillon 53

New Philadelphia 43, New Concord John Glenn 41

Ottoville 54, Columbus Grove 49

Piketon 61, Peebles 52

Ravenna 69, Garrettsville Garfield 65

Richmond Edison 71, Salineville Southern 45

S. Webster 71, McArthur Vinton County 60

Sidney Lehman 55, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 46

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 64, Bridgeport 44

Sylvania Northview 55, Cols. Beechcroft 46

Tol. Cent. Cath. 52, Gates Mills Gilmour 50

Tol. Maumee Valley 68, Chillicothe 55

Vienna Mathews 64, Middlefield Cardinal 37

Washington C.H. 64, Gallipolis Gallia 42

Wellsville 56, Oak Glen, W.Va. 38

Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Beaver 52

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Shadyside 37

Worthington Christian 55, Casstown Miami E. 40

Youngs. Liberty 60, Niles McKinley 43

Youngs. Valley Christian 47, Lowellville 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

