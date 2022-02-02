Hamburger icon
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Manchester 39, Mogadore Field 29

Attica Seneca E. 46, N. Baltimore 34

Bard Early College H.S. 52, Cle. John Adams 31

Bellville Clear Fork 60, Cardington-Lincoln 48

Bloom-Carroll 70, Circleville Logan Elm 11

Canal Winchester 51, Westerville N. 41

Cols. Upper Arlington 59, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 36

Cory-Rawson 42, Sycamore Mohawk 35

Granville Christian 44, Cle. Horizon Science 15

Grove City 48, Hilliard Davidson 45

Haviland Wayne Trace 47, Continental 26

Hilliard Davidson 43, Grove City 34

Kalida 33, Defiance Tinora 31

Kenton 69, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 47

Lancaster 68, Galloway Westland 31

Lima Shawnee 49, Coldwater 31

Mansfield Temple Christian 47, Massillon Christian 26

Marysville 66, Grove City Cent. Crossing 16

McComb 54, Oregon Stritch 23

New Bremen 51, Spencerville 41

New Hope Christian 57, Williamsport Westfall 44

New Knoxville 47, Russia 39

New Lebanon Dixie 35, Middletown Madison Senior 27

Newark 62, Pickerington N. 26

Ontario 57, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49

Ottawa-Glandorf 51, Minster 22

Pickerington Cent. 53, New Albany 38

Portsmouth W. 54, Lucasville Valley 37

Powell Olentangy Liberty 59, Dublin Jerome 34

Reynoldsburg 73, Gahanna Lincoln 54

Shekinah Christian 41, Liberty Christian Academy 39

Shelby 60, Upper Sandusky 27

Sparta Highland 48, Mt. Gilead 40

Sugar Grove Berne Union 60, Grove City Christian 12

Tol. Ottawa Hills 48, Maumee 28

Van Buren 52, Miller City 49

Westerville S. 44, Delaware Hayes 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

