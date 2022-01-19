Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amanda-Clearcreek 56, Hamilton 20
Amanda-Clearcreek 60, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21
Bellville Clear Fork 52, Marion Harding 26
Bloom-Carroll 43, Ashville Teays Valley 38
Bucyrus Wynford 54, Bucyrus 33
Cols. Africentric 65, Cols. Eastmoor 34
Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Delaware Hayes 41
Cols. Whetstone 46, Cols. Linden-McKinley 24
Cory-Rawson 69, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 25
Defiance Ayersville 32, Kalida 26
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53, Westerville Cent. 47
Edon 44, Tol. Ottawa Hills 43
Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, Bellevue 40
Frankfort Adena 53, Bainbridge Paint Valley 42
Gahanna Cols. Academy 44, Cols. Grandview Hts. 26
Gahanna Cols. Academy 46, Cols. Grandview Hts. 38
Grove City 45, Canal Winchester 39
Hicksville 49, Montpelier 29
Lewistown Indian Lake 45, London 37
Lima Bath 62, Delphos St. John's 23
Mansfield Temple Christian 52, Crestline 42
Marion Pleasant 69, Galion 43
Millbury Lake 72, Elmore Woodmore 60
Miller City 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 5
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Carey 42, OT
New Bremen 51, Jackson Center 31
New Knoxville 48, Legacy Christian 14
New Lexington 64, Elyria Cath. 52
New Paris National Trail 39, Carlisle 21
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53, Attica Seneca E. 40
Paulding 53, Delta 51
S. Adams, Ind. 40, Ft. Recovery 23
St. Marys Memorial 50, Maria Stein Marion Local 47
Stryker 46, Edgerton 33
Sunbury Big Walnut 53, Marion Harding 44
Sycamore Mohawk 53, Upper Sandusky 32
Thomas Worthington 67, Bishop Ready 35
Tree of Life 68, Shekinah Christian 18
Union Co., Ind. 51, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 37
Van Buren 51, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47
W. Jefferson 59, Spring. NE 22
Wauseon 69, Pettisville 32
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Bowling Green 24
Williamsburg 43, Bethel-Tate 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/