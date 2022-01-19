Hamburger icon
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 56, Hamilton 20

Amanda-Clearcreek 60, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21

Bellville Clear Fork 52, Marion Harding 26

Bloom-Carroll 43, Ashville Teays Valley 38

Bucyrus Wynford 54, Bucyrus 33

Cols. Africentric 65, Cols. Eastmoor 34

Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Delaware Hayes 41

Cols. Whetstone 46, Cols. Linden-McKinley 24

Cory-Rawson 69, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 25

Defiance Ayersville 32, Kalida 26

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53, Westerville Cent. 47

Edon 44, Tol. Ottawa Hills 43

Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, Bellevue 40

Frankfort Adena 53, Bainbridge Paint Valley 42

Gahanna Cols. Academy 44, Cols. Grandview Hts. 26

Gahanna Cols. Academy 46, Cols. Grandview Hts. 38

Grove City 45, Canal Winchester 39

Hicksville 49, Montpelier 29

Lewistown Indian Lake 45, London 37

Lima Bath 62, Delphos St. John's 23

Mansfield Temple Christian 52, Crestline 42

Marion Pleasant 69, Galion 43

Millbury Lake 72, Elmore Woodmore 60

Miller City 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 5

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Carey 42, OT

New Bremen 51, Jackson Center 31

New Knoxville 48, Legacy Christian 14

New Lexington 64, Elyria Cath. 52

New Paris National Trail 39, Carlisle 21

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53, Attica Seneca E. 40

Paulding 53, Delta 51

S. Adams, Ind. 40, Ft. Recovery 23

St. Marys Memorial 50, Maria Stein Marion Local 47

Stryker 46, Edgerton 33

Sunbury Big Walnut 53, Marion Harding 44

Sycamore Mohawk 53, Upper Sandusky 32

Thomas Worthington 67, Bishop Ready 35

Tree of Life 68, Shekinah Christian 18

Union Co., Ind. 51, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 37

Van Buren 51, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47

W. Jefferson 59, Spring. NE 22

Wauseon 69, Pettisville 32

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Bowling Green 24

Williamsburg 43, Bethel-Tate 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

