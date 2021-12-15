springfield-news-sun logo
Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 91, Akr. East 57

Akr. Ellet 51, Akr. North 19

Akr. Springfield 54, Sebring McKinley 16

Amherst Steele 74, Lorain 59

Andover Pymatuning Valley 78, Kinsman Badger 68

Anna 50, Houston 34

Arcadia 52, Lima Temple Christian 49

Batavia 58, Cin. Madeira 57

Batavia Clermont NE 54, Bethel-Tate 45

Beloit W. Branch 58, Youngs. East 20

Berlin Center Western Reserve 72, Atwater Waterloo 71

Blanchester 71, Lees Creek E. Clinton 61

Bloom-Carroll 84, Ashville Teays Valley 55

Botkins 48, Ft. Loramie 30

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 62, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 16

Cambridge 46, Belmont Union Local 40

Campbell Memorial 82, Brookfield 49

Centerburg 70, Danville 36

Chesapeake 68, Ironton 63

Chillicothe 50, Washington C.H. 47

Circleville Logan Elm 40, Circleville 25

Cols. Africentric 90, Cols. Independence 66

Cols. Eastmoor 88, West 26

Cols. Walnut Ridge 83, Cols. Briggs 39

Cols. Whetstone 49, North Intl 41

Convoy Crestview 63, Ft. Jennings 38

Day. Belmont 74, Day. Stivers 39

Elyria 69, Bay Village Bay 51

Elyria Cath. 46, N. Ridgeville 43

Fairview 99, Parma Hts. Holy Name 85

Fayetteville-Perry 44, Seaman N. Adams 38

Glouster Trimble 70, Waterford 59

Greenfield McClain 52, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 19

Greenville 63, Wilmington 33

Groveport-Madison 78, Canal Winchester 67

Hamilton Ross 58, Eaton 40

Hannibal River 56, Barnesville 40

Hillsboro 59, Jackson 53

Howard E. Knox 43, Fredericktown 32

Jefferson Area 69, Canfield S. Range 48

Kettering Fairmont 55, Kettering Alter 45

Lancaster Fairfield Union 38, Baltimore Liberty Union 33

Leavittsburg LaBrae 77, Garrettsville Garfield 53

Legacy Christian 57, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 52

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60, Hilliard Darby 48

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 78, Mason 52

Lima Perry 78, Lima Shawnee 58

Lisbon Beaver 76, Richmond Edison 32

Louisville 60, Austintown Fitch 56

Lowellville 61, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 22

Madison 70, Chagrin Falls Kenston 62

Malvern 60, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 50

Mayfield 70, Willoughby S. 48

McConnelsville Morgan 85, Crooksville 59

McDonald 61, Mineral Ridge 51

Millersport 54, Fairfield Christian 45

Mt. Gilead 79, Galion Northmor 70, OT

Mt. Vernon 63, Wooster 61

New Concord John Glenn 78, Warsaw River View 69

Oak Harbor 52, Elmore Woodmore 31

Oak Hill 49, Portsmouth W. 40

Oregon Stritch 48, Tol. Scott 42

Ottoville 51, Delphos Jefferson 36

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 65, Logan 52

Poland Seminary 62, Niles McKinley 22

Pomeroy Meigs 47, Athens 32

Rayland Buckeye 56, Martins Ferry 55

Rootstown 63, Mantua Crestwood 46

S. Point 58, Gallipolis Gallia 53

STVM 74, Youngs. Chaney High School 53

Sardinia Eastern Brown 46, Mowrystown Whiteoak 43

Smithville 54, Wooster Triway 28

Spring. NE 36, Mechanicsburg 35

St. Clairsville 83, Bellaire 69

Stewart Federal Hocking 59, Belpre 50

Struthers 62, Hubbard 49

Sycamore Mohawk 52, Vanlue 45

Thornville Sheridan 41, New Lexington 38

Tol. Ottawa Hills 37, Metamora Evergreen 26

Troy Christian 68, DeGraff Riverside 57

Twinsburg 62, Macedonia Nordonia 45

Versailles 75, Bellefontaine 46

W. Liberty-Salem 63, N. Lewisburg Triad 59

Warren Howland 67, Warren JFK 46

Wauseon 41, Sylvania Southview 33

Waverly 62, S. Webster 34

Wellston 36, Nelsonville-York 20

Wellsville 60, Columbiana 59

Westlake 79, Avon 54

Wheelersburg 73, Beaver Eastern 56

Whitehall-Yearling 61, Grove City 54

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 66, Franklin Furnace Green 60

Youngs. Ursuline 53, Canfield 35

Zanesville Maysville 78, Philo 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

