Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Semifinal=
Cin. Princeton 59, Mason 55
Grafton Midview 70, Akr. Hoban 45
Marysville 46, Westerville S. 38
Olmsted Falls 48, Fremont Ross 37
Solon 61, Can. McKinley 40
Division II=
Regional Semifinal=
Bryan 44, STVM 43
Canal Fulton Northwest 30, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 27
Canfield 41, Alliance Marlington 32
Cin. Purcell Marian 63, Cols. Bexley 24
Granville 42, New Concord John Glenn 6
Norwalk 40, Tol. Rogers 30
Proctorville Fairland 88, Chillicothe Unioto 61
