Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 61, Sherwood Fairview 45

Ashland Mapleton 39, Jeromesville Hillsdale 28

Ashville Teays Valley 46, Logan 39

Attica Seneca E. 55, Bucyrus 40

Beachwood 37, Cuyahoga Hts. 15

Bellevue 57, Oak Harbor 34

Bluffton 60, Defiance 37

Bristol 55, Windham 31

Bucyrus Wynford 43, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 36

Carey 58, Sycamore Mohawk 42

Carlisle 50, Camden Preble Shawnee 47, OT

Castalia Margaretta 47, Clyde 41

Centerburg 55, Galion Northmor 15

Chesapeake 60, Ironton Rock Hill 37

Cle. Rhodes 51, Cle. Glenville 43

Cols. Africentric 101, West 6

Cols. Centennial 63, Cols. Linden-McKinley 24

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 58, Circleville Logan Elm 37

Cols. Upper Arlington 58, Hilliard Davidson 14

Columbiana Crestview 67, New Middletown Spring. 24

Columbus Grove 81, Continental 21

Cornerstone Christian 49, Kirtland 31

DeGraff Riverside 49, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24

Delta 40, Montpelier 38

Dola Hardin Northern 56, Ada 26

Dublin Jerome 42, Thomas Worthington 25

Elida 49, Spencerville 46

Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Delphos Jefferson 43

Fremont Ross 39, Napoleon 34

Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Bryan 38

Houston 55, Sidney Fairlawn 38

Hudson WRA 75, Akr. North 12

Jackson Center 42, Covington 29

Johnstown 55, Hebron Lakewood 41

Kalida 49, Coldwater 36

Kidron Cent. Christian 78, Rittman 67

Lancaster Fairfield Union 65, Bloom-Carroll 43

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 63, Corning Miller 12

Liberty Center 33, Holgate 14

Lima Shawnee 46, Waynesfield-Goshen 42

Mansfield 52, Mansfield Christian 37

Maple Hts. 46, Wickliffe 29

Maria Stein Marion Local 31, Versailles 20

McDermott Scioto NW 37, Fairview, Ky. 25

Middlefield Cardinal 57, Painesville Harvey 36

Miller City 47, Cory-Rawson 30

Minster 69, Arcanum 35

Mt. Vernon 48, Zanesville 38

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 35, Upper Sandusky 32

New Knoxville 49, Wapakoneta 43

Newark 67, Lancaster 32

Norwalk 55, New London 40

Oregon Clay 64, Holland Springfield 47

Ottoville 50, Ft. Jennings 18

Paulding 56, Van Wert Lincolnview 49

Pettisville 35, Defiance Ayersville 27

Portsmouth 65, South Point 37

Proctorville Fairland 73, Dawson-Bryant High School 23

Rockford Parkway 35, St Marys 23

Rocky River Lutheran W. 55, Independence 51, OT

Sandusky Perkins 56, Huron 41

Shaker Hts. 51, Bedford 29

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 53, Richmond Edison 29

Sugar Grove Berne Union 42, Zanesville Rosecrans 41

Tol. Christian 44, Tol. St. Ursula 39

Van Buren 50, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 29

Vincent Warren 52, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26

W. Unity Hilltop 42, Pioneer N. Central 24

Wauseon 43, Edgerton 28

Westerville Cent. 69, New Albany 62

Westerville S. 65, Worthington Kilbourne 53

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 78, Martins Ferry 67

