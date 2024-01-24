Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 78, Akr. East 34

Alliance Marlington 55, Beloit W. Branch 46

Archbold 54, Defiance 43

Arlington 78, Ada 24

Ashland 54, New Philadelphia 31

Atwater Waterloo 51, Lowellville 36

Austintown-Fitch 51, Canfield 46

Barberton 67, Copley 56

Bay Village Bay 62, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 57

Beachwood 70, Kirtland 54

Bristol 70, Southington Chalker 26

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 72, Richmond Edison 39

Caldwell 63, Shadyside 41

Campbell Memorial 69, Columbiana Crestview 21

Canfield S. Range 65, Cortland Lakeview 37

Carlisle 52, Germantown Valley View 38

Chagrin Falls 48, Wickliffe 42

Chesapeake 54, Ironton 44

Chillicothe Unioto 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 58

Cin. NW 72, Goshen 64

Cin. Western Hills 86, Trotwood-Madison 79

Circleville Logan Elm 47, Chillicothe 39

Cols. Franklin Hts. 52, Canal Winchester 49

Cols. Walnut Ridge 91, Cols. Eastmoor 56

Columbiana 76, Wellsville 67

Columbus South 48, Cols. Africentric 42

Creston Norwayne 60, Doylestown Chippewa 44

Cuyahoga Hts. 68, Middlefield Cardinal 21

Delaware Buckeye Valley 61, Sparta Highland 49

Delaware Hayes 72, Westerville N. 66

Delphos St John's 54, Rockford Parkway 41

Dresden Tri-Valley 65, Coshocton 54

E. Liverpool 71, Beaver 62

E. Palestine 59, Leetonia 54

Elyria 58, Avon 47

Elyria Open Door 66, Lorain Clearview 56

Franklin 61, Bellbrook 52

Garfield Hts. Trinity 70, Mentor Lake Cath. 66

Garrettsville Garfield 73, Warren Champion 61

Hamilton Badin 44, Wilmington 39

Hanoverton United 72, Salineville Southern 38

Hubbard 58, Struthers 44

Lebanon 38, Cin. Walnut Hills 35

Lewistown Indian Lake 54, Urbana 53

Lexington 67, Mansfield Madison 38

Liberty Christian Academy 44, Granville Christian 42

Lima Bath 66, Columbus Grove 61

Lisbon David Anderson 51, Youngs. Valley Christian 37

London 64, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 29

Lorain 55, Maple Hts. 45

Louisville 83, Uniontown Lake 51

Lynchburg-Clay 61, RULH 26

Magnolia Sandy Valley 45, Sugarcreek Garaway 42, 3OT

Mansfield 62, Mt. Vernon 43

Mantua Crestwood 79, E. Can. 77, OT

McArthur Vinton County 80, Bidwell River Valley 45

McConnelsville Morgan 91, Philo 76

McDermott Scioto NW 66, Beaver Eastern 57

McDonald 68, Mineral Ridge 52

Millbury Lake 68, Tol. Ottawa Hills 59

Minerva 48, Salem 45

Morrow Little Miami 73, Milford 55

Mowrystown Whiteoak 73, West Union 38

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59, Sebring McKinley 30

N. Olmsted 56, LaGrange Keystone 49

New Albany 46, Grove City 30

New Concord John Glenn 58, Zanesville W. Muskingum 45

Painesville Riverside 81, Chardon 62

Parma Padua 58, Gates Mills Gilmour 49

Perry 60, Jefferson Area 55

Pickerington N. 60, Westerville Cent. 49

Poland Seminary 50, Niles McKinley 33

Ravenna SE 59, Orwell Grand Valley 56

Seaman N. Adams 44, Fayetteville-Perry 37

Sheffield Brookside 69, Vermilion 46

Sidney 56, W. Carrollton 44

Spring. Shawnee 43, Spring. Kenton Ridge 40

St Clairsville 88, Bellaire 45

Steubenville 54, Wintersville Indian Creek 39

Stewart Federal Hocking 72, Nelsonville-York 65

Tipp City Tippecanoe 49, Riverside Stebbins 35

Tol. Christian 70, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55

Tol. Scott 49, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 44

Van Buren 68, N. Baltimore 35

W. Chester Lakota W. 65, Cin. Princeton 57

Wahama, W.Va. 67, Reedsville Eastern 41

Warren JFK 88, Rootstown 42

Westerville S. 58, Sunbury Big Walnut 42

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 79, Sarahsville Shenandoah 29

Xenia 66, Greenville 46

Youngs. Chaney High School 80, Youngstown Urban Scholars 28

Zanesville Maysville 67, New Lexington 57

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44, Uhrichsville Claymont 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

