Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42, Bellefontaine 38
Berea-Midpark 68, Norton 37
Bradford 62, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 21
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37, Circleville Logan Elm 30
Delaware Hayes 40, Delaware Buckeye Valley 20
Findlay 58, Oregon Clay 13
Ft. Recovery 35, Celina 28
Gahanna Cols. Academy 59, Centerburg 44
Jackson 64, Chillicothe 37
Lakeside Danbury 51, Fremont St. Joseph 47
Mt. Vernon 47, Danville 40
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48, Monroeville 21
New Boston Glenwood 44, Franklin Furnace Green 41
New Bremen 47, Botkins 44
Norwalk 55, Port Clinton 32
Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Archbold 35
Paulding 58, Defiance 38
Reynoldsburg 50, Newark 49
Tree of Life 63, Delaware Christian 34
W. Chester Lakota W. 70, Hamilton 34
Worthington Kilbourne 48, Dublin Jerome 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/