Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42, Bellefontaine 38

Berea-Midpark 68, Norton 37

Bradford 62, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 21

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37, Circleville Logan Elm 30

Delaware Hayes 40, Delaware Buckeye Valley 20

Findlay 58, Oregon Clay 13

Ft. Recovery 35, Celina 28

Gahanna Cols. Academy 59, Centerburg 44

Jackson 64, Chillicothe 37

Lakeside Danbury 51, Fremont St. Joseph 47

Mt. Vernon 47, Danville 40

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48, Monroeville 21

New Boston Glenwood 44, Franklin Furnace Green 41

New Bremen 47, Botkins 44

Norwalk 55, Port Clinton 32

Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Archbold 35

Paulding 58, Defiance 38

Reynoldsburg 50, Newark 49

Tree of Life 63, Delaware Christian 34

W. Chester Lakota W. 70, Hamilton 34

Worthington Kilbourne 48, Dublin Jerome 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Back to Top