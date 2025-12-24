Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 49, Ft. Jennings 34
Ashland Mapleton 60, Greenwich S. Cent. 25
Avon Lake 47, Rocky River Magnificat 45
Campbell Memorial 43, Sebring McKinley 31
Centerville 43, Versailles 42, OT
Chagrin Falls 31, Mentor Lake Cath. 23
Chesterland W. Geauga 49, Kirtland 35
Cin. McNicholas 49, Ursuline Academy 43
Circleville Logan Elm 53, Ashville Teays Valley 52
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 65, Akr. North 7
Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Newark 42
Copley 66, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39
Creston Norwayne 66, Jeromesville Hillsdale 13
Defiance Tinora 52, Pioneer N. Central 33
Doylestown Chippewa 51, Dalton 42
Dublin Jerome 70, Dublin Scioto 18
Edon 37, Edgerton 33
Geneva 46, Chardon 43
Grove City 39, Powell Olentangy Liberty 33
Hicksville 54, Antwerp 47
Johnstown Northridge 60, Danville 28
Madison 54, Perry 42
Marysville 44, New Albany 36
McArthur Vinton County 60, Chillicothe 23
Mentor 85, Solon 64
Minster 31, Ottoville 29
Mt Gilead 43, Morral Ridgedale 34
Mt. Vernon 40, Mansfield Madison 35
N. Baltimore 63, W. Unity Hilltop 48
N. Ridgeville 69, N. Olmsted 43
New London 65, Monroeville 20
Pettisville 57, Montpelier 27
Philo 42, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 23
Pickerington Central 66, Hamilton Heights, Tenn. 61
Portsmouth 53, Ironton Rock Hill 14
Robertson County, Ky. 41, Felicity-Franklin 31
STVM 57, Berlin Hiland 39
Smithville 44, West Salem Northwestern 16
Steubenville 69, Carrollton 44
Thornville Sheridan 37, Lancaster Fairfield Union 29
Twinsburg 54, Shaker Hts. Laurel 47
Uniontown Lake 53, Stow-Munroe Falls 38
Waynesfield-Goshen 41, New Bremen 18
Youngs. Chaney High School 59, Chardon NDCL 47
