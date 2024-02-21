Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Austintown-Fitch 60, Medina Highland 59, OT
Berlin Center Western Reserve 84, Youngstown Urban Scholars 46
Bristol 76, Garrettsville Garfield 39
Cambridge 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 54
Can. McKinley 69, Warren Lordstown 47
Canfield S. Range 66, New Middletown Spring. 41
Carey 64, New Riegel 37
Castalia Margaretta 53, Genoa 38
Chesterland W. Geauga 50, Cortland Lakeview 47
Cin. Mariemont 68, Sardinia Eastern Brown 59
Creston Norwayne 68, Garfield Hts. Trinity 38
Dublin Coffman 70, Lancaster 44
Edgerton 47, Montpelier 36
Elyria Cath. 80, Mentor Lake Cath. 71, OT
Green 59, Akr. Ellet 29
Hanoverton United 64, Columbiana Crestview 56
Hillsboro 61, Fayetteville-Perry 59
Jeromesville Hillsdale 77, Strasburg 44
Kirtland 51, Burton Berkshire 47
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 101, ISA Academy 55
Leavittsburg LaBrae 70, Girard 62
Lima Cent. Cath. 65, Findlay Liberty-Benton 53
Lorain Clearview 69, N. Olmsted 56
Madonna, W.Va. 59, Beallsville 27
Malvern 70, Lore City Buckeye Trail 33
Massillon Jackson 89, Medina 63
Millbury Lake 73, Tontogany Otsego 60
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 87, Southington Chalker 52
New Lexington 51, Circleville 40
Northwood 63, Elmore Woodmore 31
Pemberville Eastwood 57, Bloomdale Elmwood 48
Poland Seminary 38, Streetsboro 30
Ravenna SE 50, Atwater Waterloo 37
Rossford 54, Oak Harbor 49
Sandusky 78, Ashland 59
Tol. Christian 67, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 48
Tol. Ottawa Hills 64, Delta 32
Vincent Warren 56, Waverly 38
Warren Harding 56, Farrell, Pa. 47
Waynesfield-Goshen 70, N. Baltimore 58
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 60, Zanesville 48
Wickliffe 66, Beachwood 54
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 79, Martins Ferry 63
Youngs. Boardman 64, Beloit W. Branch 60
Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Louisville Aquinas 52
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 7=
Jackson 48, McArthur Vinton County 28
Marietta 60, Gallipolis Gallia 29
Division III=
Region 12=
Anna 61, New Paris National Trail 33
Casstown Miami E. 65, New Lebanon Dixie 43
Lewistown Indian Lake 64, Spring. Greenon 45
Division IV=
Region 15=
Ironton St. Joseph 73, Portsmouth Sciotoville 40
Mowrystown Whiteoak 60, Reedsville Eastern 47
New Boston Glenwood 61, Franklin Furnace Green 45
