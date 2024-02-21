Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago


BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Austintown-Fitch 60, Medina Highland 59, OT

Berlin Center Western Reserve 84, Youngstown Urban Scholars 46

Bristol 76, Garrettsville Garfield 39

Cambridge 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 54

Can. McKinley 69, Warren Lordstown 47

Canfield S. Range 66, New Middletown Spring. 41

Carey 64, New Riegel 37

Castalia Margaretta 53, Genoa 38

Chesterland W. Geauga 50, Cortland Lakeview 47

Cin. Mariemont 68, Sardinia Eastern Brown 59

Creston Norwayne 68, Garfield Hts. Trinity 38

Dublin Coffman 70, Lancaster 44

Edgerton 47, Montpelier 36

Elyria Cath. 80, Mentor Lake Cath. 71, OT

Green 59, Akr. Ellet 29

Hanoverton United 64, Columbiana Crestview 56

Hillsboro 61, Fayetteville-Perry 59

Jeromesville Hillsdale 77, Strasburg 44

Kirtland 51, Burton Berkshire 47

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 101, ISA Academy 55

Leavittsburg LaBrae 70, Girard 62

Lima Cent. Cath. 65, Findlay Liberty-Benton 53

Lorain Clearview 69, N. Olmsted 56

Madonna, W.Va. 59, Beallsville 27

Malvern 70, Lore City Buckeye Trail 33

Massillon Jackson 89, Medina 63

Millbury Lake 73, Tontogany Otsego 60

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 87, Southington Chalker 52

New Lexington 51, Circleville 40

Northwood 63, Elmore Woodmore 31

Pemberville Eastwood 57, Bloomdale Elmwood 48

Poland Seminary 38, Streetsboro 30

Ravenna SE 50, Atwater Waterloo 37

Rossford 54, Oak Harbor 49

Sandusky 78, Ashland 59

Tol. Christian 67, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 48

Tol. Ottawa Hills 64, Delta 32

Vincent Warren 56, Waverly 38

Warren Harding 56, Farrell, Pa. 47

Waynesfield-Goshen 70, N. Baltimore 58

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 60, Zanesville 48

Wickliffe 66, Beachwood 54

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 79, Martins Ferry 63

Youngs. Boardman 64, Beloit W. Branch 60

Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Louisville Aquinas 52

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 7=

Jackson 48, McArthur Vinton County 28

Marietta 60, Gallipolis Gallia 29

Division III=

Region 12=

Anna 61, New Paris National Trail 33

Casstown Miami E. 65, New Lebanon Dixie 43

Lewistown Indian Lake 64, Spring. Greenon 45

Division IV=

Region 15=

Ironton St. Joseph 73, Portsmouth Sciotoville 40

Mowrystown Whiteoak 60, Reedsville Eastern 47

New Boston Glenwood 61, Franklin Furnace Green 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

