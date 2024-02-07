Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 68, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44

Akr. Hoban 64, Green 45

Alliance Marlington 64, Akr. East 41

Ashtabula Lakeside 96, Conneaut 50

Avon 71, Berea-Midpark 62

Barberton 96, Tallmadge 89, 4OT

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 62, Fremont St. Joseph 42

Beallsville 66, Salineville Southern 62, OT

Beaver Eastern 53, Crown City S. Gallia 49

Bellevue 34, Upper Sandusky 30

Belmont Union Local 58, Rayland Buckeye 33

Beloit W. Branch 73, Youngs. East 71, OT

Berlin Center Western Reserve 51, Mineral Ridge 44

Berlin Hiland 56, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 29

Bishop Fenwick 47, Monroe 42

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 44, N. Royalton 41

Bristol 79, Cortland Maplewood 39

Brookville 87, Day. Oakwood 70

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 70, Beaver 61

Caldwell 74, Bridgeport 27

Can. Cent. Cath. 59, Uniontown Lake 55

Can. Glenoak 53, Austintown-Fitch 50

Can. Glenoak 53, Fitch 50

Can. South 67, Minerva 50

Canal Winchester Harvest 78, Dublin Coffman 64

Canfield 46, Warren Howland 36

Carlisle 50, Waynesville 49

Carrollton 52, Uhrichsville Claymont 51

Chillicothe Unioto 61, Williamsport Westfall 44

Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Southeastern 39

Cin. Aiken 75, Cin. Woodward 68

Cin. Elder 50, Cin. Wyoming 44

Cin. La Salle 53, Cin. Oak Hills 49

Cin. Madeira 54, Cin. Mt Healthy 47

Cin. Moeller 42, Mason 38

Cin. Winton Woods 63, Cin. Anderson 49

Cle. Max Hayes 57, Dublin Scioto 45

Cols. Bexley 65, Cols. KIPP 17

Cols. Linden-McKinley 57, Cols. Beechcroft 55

Cols. Northland 57, Cols. Whetstone 46

Cols. Upper Arlington 51, Grove City 44

Cols. Walnut Ridge 88, West 71

Columbus South 70, Cols. Independence 40

Copley 63, Medina Highland 60

Creston Norwayne 58, Jeromesville Hillsdale 40

Cuyahoga Hts. 54, Kirtland 46

Dalton 66, Doylestown Chippewa 54

Day. Carroll 59, Cin. NW 35

DeGraff Riverside 63, Day. Christian 52

Delta 67, W. Unity Hilltop 31

Dover 60, Beverly Ft. Frye 41

Dresden Tri-Valley 70, Warsaw River View 26

E. Palestine 79, Youngstown Urban Scholars 63

East 79, Columbus International 55

Eastlake North 78, Painesville Riverside 59

Elmore Woodmore 74, Lakeside Danbury 69

Fairfield Christian 77, Zanesville Rosecrans 62

Frankfort Adena 70, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46

Ft. Jennings 64, Delphos Jefferson 51

Galion 70, Bucyrus 35

Garrettsville Garfield 62, Columbiana Crestview 40

Genoa 59, Fostoria 45

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44

Grafton Midview 49, N. Ridgeville 44

Hamilton New Miami 56, Spencer 43

Heartland Christian 70, Lisbon David Anderson 64

Hebron Lakewood 54, Zanesville 47

Hillsboro 53, Lynchburg-Clay 40

Hubbard 54, Cortland Lakeview 51

Kinsman Badger 64, Louisville Aquinas 58

Lancaster 60, Chillicothe 47

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 55, Cols. Wellington 43

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Campbell Memorial 51

Legacy Christian 52, St. Paris Graham 37

Lorain Clearview 62, LaGrange Keystone 60

Lowellville 60, Sebring McKinley 34

Madison 75, Ashtabula Edgewood 56

Malvern 55, E. Can. 50, OT

Mantua Crestwood 75, Orange 58

Marietta 81, Stewart Federal Hocking 49

Mayfield 91, Chardon 79

McConnelsville Morgan 69, Crooksville 63

McDermott Scioto NW 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 32

McDonald 73, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64

Medina 54, Massillon Perry 38

Medina Buckeye 47, N. Olmsted 44

Mentor Lake Cath. 82, Cornerstone Christian 72

Metamora Evergreen 59, Edon 52

Miami Valley Christian Academy 63, RULH 25

Minford 56, Portsmouth W. 45

Mogadore 81, Ravenna 53

Mogadore Field 71, Rootstown 60

Monroeville 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44

N. Can. Hoover 51, Alliance 50

Nelsonville-York 74, Albany Alexander 43

New Boston Glenwood 40, Franklin Furnace Green 39

New Bremen 59, Lima Bath 49

New Concord John Glenn 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 50

New Lexington 55, Philo 51

New Madison Tri-Village 85, New Paris National Trail 39

New Middletown Spring. 53, Atwater Waterloo 42

Newton Falls 53, Brookfield 42

Newton Falls 62, Botkins 60, OT

Niles McKinley 53, Girard 43

Orwell Grand Valley 55, Vienna Mathews 51

Pandora-Gilboa 55, Columbus Grove 48, OT

Paulding 44, Defiance Ayersville 37

Peebles 59, Blanchester 54, OT

Perry 56, Geneva 43

Poland Seminary 41, Struthers 37, OT

Portsmouth 92, Ironton 85, 3OT

Portsmouth Notre Dame 67, Ironton St. Joseph 34

Racine Southern 45, Bidwell River Valley 37

Ravenna SE 60, Middlefield Cardinal 26

Richfield Revere 57, Aurora 48

S. Charleston SE 52, London Madison-Plains 38

S. Webster 54, Waverly 32

Sandusky Perkins 60, Vermilion 33

Seaman N. Adams 67, West Union 30

Sheffield Brookside 76, Oberlin 51

Sherwood Fairview 57, Stryker 56

Solon 60, Macedonia Nordonia 53

Spring. NE 63, W. Jefferson 38

Spring. NW 72, Akr. Springfield 50

St Clairsville 96, E. Liverpool 81

Stow-Munroe Falls 54, Hudson 35

Sugarcreek Garaway 66, Magnolia Sandy Valley 58

Sylvania Northview 53, Wauseon 40

Tiffin Calvert 54, New Riegel 52

Tipp City Bethel 68, Spring. NW 50

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 55, Liberty Center 47

Versailles 53, Rockford Parkway 45

Washington C.H. 62, McArthur Vinton County 55

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40, Leesburg Fairfield 38

Waterford 63, Wellston 24

Wellington 42, Sullivan Black River 40

Westerville N. 55, Sunbury Big Walnut 48

Westerville S. 80, Canal Winchester 54

Windham 56, Ashtabula St John 25

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 44, Hannibal River 31

Wooster Triway 72, Millersburg W. Holmes 48

Youngs. Liberty 57, Warren Champion 43

Youngs. Mooney 58, Warren Harding 48

Youngs. Valley Christian 58, Hanoverton United 42

Zanesville Maysville 66, Thornville Sheridan 52

Zanesville W. Muskingum 77, Coshocton 75, 2OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

