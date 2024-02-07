Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 68, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44
Akr. Hoban 64, Green 45
Alliance Marlington 64, Akr. East 41
Ashtabula Lakeside 96, Conneaut 50
Avon 71, Berea-Midpark 62
Barberton 96, Tallmadge 89, 4OT
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 62, Fremont St. Joseph 42
Beallsville 66, Salineville Southern 62, OT
Beaver Eastern 53, Crown City S. Gallia 49
Bellevue 34, Upper Sandusky 30
Belmont Union Local 58, Rayland Buckeye 33
Beloit W. Branch 73, Youngs. East 71, OT
Berlin Center Western Reserve 51, Mineral Ridge 44
Berlin Hiland 56, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 29
Bishop Fenwick 47, Monroe 42
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 44, N. Royalton 41
Bristol 79, Cortland Maplewood 39
Brookville 87, Day. Oakwood 70
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 70, Beaver 61
Caldwell 74, Bridgeport 27
Can. Cent. Cath. 59, Uniontown Lake 55
Can. Glenoak 53, Austintown-Fitch 50
Can. Glenoak 53, Fitch 50
Can. South 67, Minerva 50
Canal Winchester Harvest 78, Dublin Coffman 64
Canfield 46, Warren Howland 36
Carlisle 50, Waynesville 49
Carrollton 52, Uhrichsville Claymont 51
Chillicothe Unioto 61, Williamsport Westfall 44
Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Southeastern 39
Cin. Aiken 75, Cin. Woodward 68
Cin. Elder 50, Cin. Wyoming 44
Cin. La Salle 53, Cin. Oak Hills 49
Cin. Madeira 54, Cin. Mt Healthy 47
Cin. Moeller 42, Mason 38
Cin. Winton Woods 63, Cin. Anderson 49
Cle. Max Hayes 57, Dublin Scioto 45
Cols. Bexley 65, Cols. KIPP 17
Cols. Linden-McKinley 57, Cols. Beechcroft 55
Cols. Northland 57, Cols. Whetstone 46
Cols. Upper Arlington 51, Grove City 44
Cols. Walnut Ridge 88, West 71
Columbus South 70, Cols. Independence 40
Copley 63, Medina Highland 60
Creston Norwayne 58, Jeromesville Hillsdale 40
Cuyahoga Hts. 54, Kirtland 46
Dalton 66, Doylestown Chippewa 54
Day. Carroll 59, Cin. NW 35
DeGraff Riverside 63, Day. Christian 52
Delta 67, W. Unity Hilltop 31
Dover 60, Beverly Ft. Frye 41
Dresden Tri-Valley 70, Warsaw River View 26
E. Palestine 79, Youngstown Urban Scholars 63
East 79, Columbus International 55
Eastlake North 78, Painesville Riverside 59
Elmore Woodmore 74, Lakeside Danbury 69
Fairfield Christian 77, Zanesville Rosecrans 62
Frankfort Adena 70, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46
Ft. Jennings 64, Delphos Jefferson 51
Galion 70, Bucyrus 35
Garrettsville Garfield 62, Columbiana Crestview 40
Genoa 59, Fostoria 45
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44
Grafton Midview 49, N. Ridgeville 44
Hamilton New Miami 56, Spencer 43
Heartland Christian 70, Lisbon David Anderson 64
Hebron Lakewood 54, Zanesville 47
Hillsboro 53, Lynchburg-Clay 40
Hubbard 54, Cortland Lakeview 51
Kinsman Badger 64, Louisville Aquinas 58
Lancaster 60, Chillicothe 47
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 55, Cols. Wellington 43
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Campbell Memorial 51
Legacy Christian 52, St. Paris Graham 37
Lorain Clearview 62, LaGrange Keystone 60
Lowellville 60, Sebring McKinley 34
Madison 75, Ashtabula Edgewood 56
Malvern 55, E. Can. 50, OT
Mantua Crestwood 75, Orange 58
Marietta 81, Stewart Federal Hocking 49
Mayfield 91, Chardon 79
McConnelsville Morgan 69, Crooksville 63
McDermott Scioto NW 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 32
McDonald 73, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64
Medina 54, Massillon Perry 38
Medina Buckeye 47, N. Olmsted 44
Mentor Lake Cath. 82, Cornerstone Christian 72
Metamora Evergreen 59, Edon 52
Miami Valley Christian Academy 63, RULH 25
Minford 56, Portsmouth W. 45
Mogadore 81, Ravenna 53
Mogadore Field 71, Rootstown 60
Monroeville 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44
N. Can. Hoover 51, Alliance 50
Nelsonville-York 74, Albany Alexander 43
New Boston Glenwood 40, Franklin Furnace Green 39
New Bremen 59, Lima Bath 49
New Concord John Glenn 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 50
New Lexington 55, Philo 51
New Madison Tri-Village 85, New Paris National Trail 39
New Middletown Spring. 53, Atwater Waterloo 42
Newton Falls 53, Brookfield 42
Newton Falls 62, Botkins 60, OT
Niles McKinley 53, Girard 43
Orwell Grand Valley 55, Vienna Mathews 51
Pandora-Gilboa 55, Columbus Grove 48, OT
Paulding 44, Defiance Ayersville 37
Peebles 59, Blanchester 54, OT
Perry 56, Geneva 43
Poland Seminary 41, Struthers 37, OT
Portsmouth 92, Ironton 85, 3OT
Portsmouth Notre Dame 67, Ironton St. Joseph 34
Racine Southern 45, Bidwell River Valley 37
Ravenna SE 60, Middlefield Cardinal 26
Richfield Revere 57, Aurora 48
S. Charleston SE 52, London Madison-Plains 38
S. Webster 54, Waverly 32
Sandusky Perkins 60, Vermilion 33
Seaman N. Adams 67, West Union 30
Sheffield Brookside 76, Oberlin 51
Sherwood Fairview 57, Stryker 56
Solon 60, Macedonia Nordonia 53
Spring. NE 63, W. Jefferson 38
Spring. NW 72, Akr. Springfield 50
St Clairsville 96, E. Liverpool 81
Stow-Munroe Falls 54, Hudson 35
Sugarcreek Garaway 66, Magnolia Sandy Valley 58
Sylvania Northview 53, Wauseon 40
Tiffin Calvert 54, New Riegel 52
Tipp City Bethel 68, Spring. NW 50
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 55, Liberty Center 47
Versailles 53, Rockford Parkway 45
Washington C.H. 62, McArthur Vinton County 55
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40, Leesburg Fairfield 38
Waterford 63, Wellston 24
Wellington 42, Sullivan Black River 40
Westerville N. 55, Sunbury Big Walnut 48
Westerville S. 80, Canal Winchester 54
Windham 56, Ashtabula St John 25
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 44, Hannibal River 31
Wooster Triway 72, Millersburg W. Holmes 48
Youngs. Liberty 57, Warren Champion 43
Youngs. Mooney 58, Warren Harding 48
Youngs. Valley Christian 58, Hanoverton United 42
Zanesville Maysville 66, Thornville Sheridan 52
Zanesville W. Muskingum 77, Coshocton 75, 2OT
