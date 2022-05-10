Tuesday's Scores

|OHSAA Softball Championships
Cols. Bishop Watterson 19, Canal Winchester 0
Grove City 24, Cols. Briggs 0
Logan 8, Hilliard Davidson 4
Marion Harding 22, Cols. West 0
New Albany 13, Cols. St. Francis DeSales 0
Pickerington Central 18, Cols. Independence 1
Pickerington North 20, Cols. Eastmoor 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 14, Worthington Kilbourne 10
Thomas Worthington 10, Cols. Whetstone 0
Upper Arlington 17, Cols. Northland 0
Westerville North 18, Cols. Mifflin 0
Alliance 13, Youngs. East 0
Ashtabula Edgewood 10, Ravenna 0
Canal Fulton Northwest 22, Akr. Buchtel 0
Chardon NDCL 6, Cortland Lakeview 5, 9 innings
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 16, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 12
Gates Mills Hawken 21, Cle. JFK 0
Geneva 11, Painesville Harvey 1
Girard 16, Niles McKinley 0
Lorain Clearview 12, Fairview Park Fairview 1
Perry 9, Chesterland West Geauga 2
Poland Seminary 10, Youngs. Chaney 0
Ravenna Southeast 10, Salem 2
Streetsboro 7, Chagrin Falls Kenston 0
Struthers 6, Jefferson Area 5
Bellville Clear Fork 10, Norwalk 0
Celina 13, Van Wert 2
Galion 12, Vermillion 6
Oberlin Firelands 2, Cle. Glenville 0
Port Clinton 6, Sandusky Perkins 2
Rossford 16, Tol. Woodward 0
Chillicothe Unioto 8, Chillicothe 5
Thornville Sheridan 8, Pomeroy Meigs 2
Waverly 8, McArthur Vinton County 2
Batavia 11, Cin. Wyoming 2
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 18, Day. Carroll 0
Brookville 21, Dayton Oakwood 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3, New Richmond 2
Greenville 14, Trotwood Madison 0
St. Paris Graham 8, Spring. NW 5
Creston Norwayne 21, Cle. International 0
East Palestine 16, Campbell Memorial 6
Gates Mills Gilmour 8, Mantua Crestwood 0
Hanoverton United 10, Conneaut 0
Independence 3, Wellington 1
Navarre Fairless 13, Smithville 3
New Middletown Springfield 7, Garrettsville Garfield 5
Newton Falls 10, Burton Berkshire 0
Oberlin 13, Cle. VASJ 3
Orwell Grand Valley 7, Leavittsburg LaBrae 5
Rootstown 4, Youngs. Liberty 0
Archbold 15, Delta 5
Bloomdale-Elmwood 15, Ottawa Glandorf 1
Carey 10, Bucyrus Wynford 0
Harrod Allen East 10, Hamler Patrick Henry 0
Huron 9, Ashland Crestview 5
Liberty Center 12, Northwood 7
Metamora Evergreen 12, Montpelier 0
Millbury Lake 4, Elmore Woodmore 0
Paulding 10, Delphos Jefferson 6
Sherwood Fairview 12, Fostoria 2
Willard 17, Collins Western Reserve 5
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 8, Chillicothe Huntington 4
South Point 17, Minford 2
Stewart Federal Hocking 12, Piketon 3
Winchester Eastern 13, Lynchburg-Clay 3
Mount Gilead 7, Marion Pleasant 5
Bowerston Conotton Valley 6, Hannibal River 3
Caldwell 10, Bridgeport 0
New Matamoras-Frontier 5, Beallsville 2
Newcomerstown 5, Sarahsville Shenandoah 3
Shadyside 6, Bellaire 3
Strasburg-Franklin 12, Malvern 0
Toronto 5, Woodsfield Monroe Central 4
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 12, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 1
DeGraff Riverside 3, N. Lewisburg Triad 0
Ft. Loramie 11, Spring. Cath. Central 0
Houston 12, Jackson Center 2
Mechanicburg 10, Legacy Christian 0