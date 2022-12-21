springfield-news-sun logo
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 66, E. Palestine 36

Alliance 68, Peninsula Woodridge 47

Arcanum 57, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33

Archbold 49, Sherwood Fairview 34

Ashland Crestview 57, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54

Avon 68, Olmsted Falls 50

Avon Lake 64, Amherst Steele 39

Barberton 43, Akr. Firestone 42

Beaver Eastern 96, Lucasville Valley 92, OT

Beavercreek 70, Miamisburg 61, OT

Bellaire 72, Barnesville 48

Belmont Union Local 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 36

Berea-Midpark 62, Grafton Midview 46

Berlin Center Western Reserve 61, Mineral Ridge 57

Bishop Hartley 53, Plain City Jonathan Alder 33

Bradford 53, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 53, Can. McKinley 49

Brookville 58, Eaton 51

Bucyrus 71, Morral Ridgedale 63, OT

Bucyrus Wynford 69, Plymouth 45

Burton Berkshire 58, Orwell Grand Valley 57

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 55, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 51

Campbell Memorial 51, Garrettsville Garfield 47

Can. Glenoak 49, Austintown Fitch 48

Carey 61, Willard 50

Carrollton 59, Can. South 58

Casstown Miami E. 84, DeGraff Riverside 51

Cedarville 72, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 38

Centerburg 55, Cardington-Lincoln 41

Centerville 58, Kettering Fairmont 38

Centerville Spring Valley 63, S. Point 51

Cin. Aiken 57, E. Central, Ind. 52, OT

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 67, Cin. Purcell Marian 57

Cin. Woodward 55, Cin. St. Xavier 44

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 66, Bethel-Tate 60

Cle. Rhodes 44, Hebron Lakewood 35

Cols. Independence 74, Cols. Eastmoor 51

Cols. Linden-McKinley 51, Cols. Whetstone 48

Cols. Northland 64, Cols. Beechcroft 47

Cols. Walnut Ridge 71, West 46

Columbiana 72, Richmond Edison 39

Columbiana Crestview 60, Warren Champion 43

Day. Christian 69, Legacy Christian 58

Delta 51, Metamora Evergreen 32

Dublin Scioto 37, Hilliard Darby 31

Eastside, Ind. 50, Edon 26

Fairfield 66, Lynchburg-Clay 60

Fayetteville-Perry 70, Greenfield McClain 54

Fredericktown 55, Galion Northmor 47

Girard 57, Cortland Lakeview 43

Green 59, Akr. Ellet 39

Greenup Co., Ky. 59, Franklin Furnace Green 56

Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Ashville Teays Valley 51

Groveport Madison Christian 61, Columbus Torah Academy 22

Hannan, W.Va. 64, Ohio Valley Christian 27

Hannibal River 59, Rayland Buckeye 37

Hanoverton United 45, Youngs. Valley Christian 38

Harlan Christian, Ind. 71, Grand Lake Christian 59

Heartland Christian 45, Leetonia 29

Lakeside Danbury 59, Fremont St. Joseph 47

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 60, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 48

Leavittsburg LaBrae 59, Newton Falls 54

Leesburg Fairfield 66, Lynchburg-Clay 60

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Cols. DeSales 52

Linsly, W.Va. 67, Beverly Ft. Frye 39

Louisville 57, Warren Howland 47

Lowellville 47, New Middletown Spring. 33

Malvern 65, E. Can. 43

Maple Hts. 47, Medina 45

Martins Ferry 90, Shadyside 66

Mayfield 66, Chagrin Falls Kenston 39

McArthur Vinton County 65, Athens 30

Mentor 87, Cle. VASJ 66

Mentor Lake Cath. 81, Madison 62

Middletown 69, Trenton Edgewood 24

Miller City 70, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 65, OT

Milton-Union 58, Tipp City Bethel 26

Minford 65, S. Webster 46

Mogadore 71, Akr. Coventry 63

Mowrystown Whiteoak 57, RULH 54, OT

Mt. Gilead 52, Howard E. Knox 42

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42, McDonald 40

N. Olmsted 52, Parma 51

New Madison Tri-Village 69, Ansonia 48

North Intl 59, East 42

Oregon Stritch 47, Paulding 34

Ottawa-Glandorf 82, Liberty Center 45

Oxford Talawanda 53, Hamilton Badin 40

Parma Hts. Holy Name 69, Parma Padua 32

Perrysburg 67, Wauseon 32

Poland Seminary 50, Niles McKinley 37

Ravenna SE 59, Windham 58

Richwood N. Union 59, Milford Center Fairbanks 50

Rockford Parkway 52, Celina 42

Shelby 70, Caledonia River Valley 56

Spring. Cath. Cent. 51, Spring. Shawnee 49

St. Clairsville 59, Wintersville Indian Creek 56

Steubenville 68, Weir, W.Va. 64

Stewart Federal Hocking 81, Waterford 63

Stow-Munroe Falls 45, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41

Strongsville 65, Brooklyn 43

Struthers 67, Hubbard 32

Sugarcreek Garaway 56, Magnolia Sandy Valley 39

Sunbury Big Walnut 51, Thomas Worthington 47

Swanton 47, Stryker 42

Sylvania Northview 65, Adrian, Mich. 47

Tallmadge 67, Youngs. Boardman 52

Tol. Cent. Cath. 57, Findlay 33

Troy 57, Tipp City Tippecanoe 51

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 49

Urbana 63, S. Charleston SE 52

Van Wert 59, Ottoville 57

W. Carrollton 71, Sidney 54

W. Unity Hilltop 49, N. Baltimore 43

Warren JFK 79, Bristol 47

Westerville S. 65, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 62

Westlake 65, Oberlin 53

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 75, Magnolia, W.Va. 53

Wooster Triway 55, Akr. Manchester 47

Youngs. Chaney High School 51, STVM 32

Youngs. Liberty 73, Brookfield 62

Youngs. Ursuline 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 50

Zanesville Maysville 53, New Lexington 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

