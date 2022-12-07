Tuesday's Scores

springfield-news-sun logo
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 76, Akron Garfield 39

Akr. Firestone 81, Akr. North 25

Akr. Springfield 49, Akr. Coventry 45

Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 45

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Cortland Maplewood 47

Austintown Fitch 47, Poland Seminary 41

Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Chillicothe Unioto 52

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 82, Lakeside Danbury 54

Belmont Union Local 69, St. Clairsville 60, OT

Beloit W. Branch 56, Canfield S. Range 39

Bidwell River Valley 65, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 24

Bishop Ready 57, Plain City Jonathan Alder 41

Bristol 74, Southington Chalker 46

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 67, Lisbon Beaver 50

Can. McKinley 61, Uniontown Lake 59, OT

Can. South 48, Minerva 40

Canfield 69, Youngs. East 52

Cedarville 59, S. Charleston SE 47

Centerburg 62, Danville 48

Centerville 80, Miamisburg 52

Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Williamsport Westfall 30

Cin. Elder 54, Cooper, Ky. 44

Cin. Gamble Montessori 63, Spencer Center High School for Gifted and Exceptional Students 6

Cin. Hughes 55, Cin. Purcell Marian 53

Cin. Princeton 75, Mason 63

Cin. Sycamore 63, Cin. Oak Hills 47

Cin. Turpin 68, Milford 60

Cin. Woodward 73, Cin. Aiken 48

Cle. Rhodes 75, Cle. E. Tech 67

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 72, Portsmouth 71

Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Whetstone 60

Cols. Bexley 48, London 41

Cols. Centennial 55, North Intl 43

Cols. Horizon Science 41, Hebron Lakewood 33

Cols. Northland 63, Cols. Mifflin 44

Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, Cols. Eastmoor 44

Columbiana Crestview 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 42

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Cle. St. Ignatius 62

Day. Chaminade Julienne 60, Hamilton Badin 27

Delaware Hayes 63, Westerville N. 60, OT

Dover 47, Wooster 42

Doylestown Chippewa 64, Massillon Tuslaw 30

Dresden Tri-Valley 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 25

Dublin Coffman 54, Reynoldsburg 40

E. Liverpool 55, Carrollton 35

East 50, Cols. Linden-McKinley 49

Fairfield 61, W. Chester Lakota W. 58

Findlay 48, Tol. Scott 36

Frankfort Adena 64, Chillicothe Huntington 53

Fredericktown 53, Howard E. Knox 29

Garrettsville Garfield 76, Rootstown 68

Genoa Area 48, Tol. Ottawa Hills 43

Girard 65, Campbell Memorial 51

Grove City 71, Groveport-Madison 36

Hamilton 64, Cin. Colerain 30

Hannibal River 82, Bridgeport 34

Hanoverton United 55, Leetonia 16

Heartland Christian 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 49

Hickory, Pa. 48, Youngs. Boardman 43

Hicksville 38, Bryan 36

Hilliard Bradley 75, Galloway Westland 39

Hilliard Darby 46, Grove City Cent. Crossing 33

Huber Hts. Wayne 67, Clayton Northmont 64

Jamestown Greeneview 48, London Madison Plains 45, OT

Kalida 53, Pandora-Gilboa 36

Kettering Alter 66, Bishop Fenwick 40

Kettering Fairmont 58, Springboro 44

Kinsman Badger 80, Fairport Harbor Harding 37

Lancaster 50, New Albany 46

Leesburg Fairfield 56, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 55, Dublin Jerome 45

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 72, Middletown 49

Linsly, W.Va. 61, Vincent Warren 46

Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Mogadore Field 51

Loveland 52, Lebanon 49

Lowellville 77, Ravenna SE 62

Lucasville Valley 58, McDermott Scioto NW 46

Madison 79, Jefferson Area 77

Magnolia Sandy Valley 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49

Malvern 69, Lore City Buckeye Trail 48

Martins Ferry 68, Cambridge 49

Massillon Jackson 73, N. Can. Hoover 56

McConnelsville Morgan 53, Crooksville 40

Medina 63, Creston Norwayne 53

Metamora Evergreen 44, Tontogany Otsego 42

Milford Center Fairbanks 44, Mechanicsburg 41

Minford 58, Oak Hill 21

Mogadore 60, Atwater Waterloo 47

New Concord John Glenn 77, Warsaw River View 62

New Lexington 57, Thornville Sheridan 34

New Richmond 44, Bethel-Tate 35

New Riegel 46, Sandusky St. Mary 41

Niles McKinley 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44

Norwalk 40, LaGrange Keystone 39

Oak Harbor 56, Vermilion 52

Oregon Stritch 75, Tol. Bowsher 63

Ottoville 55, Antwerp 38

Painesville Riverside 55, Mentor Lake Cath. 49

Perrysburg 78, Oregon Clay 42

Piketon 58, Southeastern 42

Ravenna 44, Streetsboro 39

Richwood N. Union 55, Delaware Buckeye Valley 36

S. Webster 54, Portsmouth W. 43

Salem 63, New Middletown Spring. 59

South 63, West 49

Spring. Cath. Cent. 58, Spring. Greenon 31

Sugarcreek Garaway 59, Berlin Hiland 42

Tiffin Calvert 49, Gibsonburg 34

Toronto 47, Beallsville 39

Trenton Edgewood 55, Franklin 35

Twinsburg 71, Chagrin Falls Kenston 31

Ursuline Academy 62, Cle. Benedictine 40

Vandalia Butler 51, Greenville 40

Vienna Mathews 65, Warren Lordstown 49

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41

W. Carrollton 77, Fairborn 64

Warren Howland 55, Newton Falls 40

Washington C.H. 57, Jackson 48

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Hillsboro 29

Waterford 61, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58

Waynesville 85, Legacy Christian 52

Westerville S. 66, Sunbury Big Walnut 33

Westlake 65, Independence 61

Wheelersburg 51, Waverly 38

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 60, Maumee 43

Williamsburg 67, Blanchester 41

Willoughby S. 63, N. Royalton 49

Windham 68, Ashtabula St. John 54

Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Richmond Edison 29

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Rayland Buckeye 54

Youngs. Chaney High School 47, Warren Harding 36

Youngs. Liberty 62, Cortland Lakeview 51

Youngs. Ursuline 62, Cle. Benedictine 40

Youngs. Valley Christian 59, E. Palestine 41

Zanesville Maysville 83, Philo 54

Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Coshocton 52, OT

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 46, Uhrichsville Claymont 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

