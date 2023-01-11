springfield-news-sun logo
X

Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 62, Peninsula Woodridge 59

Akr. Firestone 63, Akr. North 30

Akr. Hoban 51, Uniontown Lake 45

Alliance 63, Alliance Marlington 54

Andover Pymatuning Valley 54, Kinsman Badger 53

Ashtabula Edgewood 74, Geneva 66

Atwater Waterloo 40, New Middletown Spring. 37

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, Sandusky St. Mary 55

Bellaire 71, Cambridge 59

Beloit W. Branch 60, Salem 47

Berea-Midpark 80, N. Ridgeville 77

Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52

Berlin Hiland 53, Wooster Triway 34

Beverly Ft. Frye 58, Barnesville 54

Bishop Ready 66, Washington C.H. 30

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 74, Macedonia Nordonia 56

Brookfield 81, Warren Champion 61

Bucyrus Wynford 79, Mansfield St. Peter's 34

Burton Berkshire 63, Wickliffe 31

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 86, Richmond Edison 45

Campbell Memorial 63, Columbiana Crestview 51

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, Zanesville Rosecrans 53

Canfield 49, Youngs. Boardman 34

Canfield S. Range 44, Poland Seminary 42

Carrollton 68, Minerva 41

Casstown Miami E. 76, Covington 41

Centerville 87, Holland Springfield 43

Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 49

Christian Community School 63, Bethel-Tate 53

Cin. Sycamore 47, Hamilton 39

Cin. Woodward 89, Cin. Western Hills 64

Cin. Wyoming 60, Cin. Madeira 53

Cols. Africentric 67, South 60

Cols. Eastmoor 83, Cols. Marion-Franklin 70

Cols. Grandview Hts. 61, Newark Cath. 41

Cols. Walnut Ridge 90, Cols. Briggs 45

Copley 57, Tallmadge 51

Creston Norwayne 68, Smithville 38

Dalton 72, Massillon Tuslaw 56

Day. Chaminade Julienne 52, Cin. McNicholas 46

Delaware Hayes 56, Canal Winchester 29

Dresden Tri-Valley 50, New Concord John Glenn 48

Dublin Coffman 70, Lewis Center Olentangy 57

Dublin Jerome 56, Powell Olentangy Liberty 51

E. Liverpool 53, Lisbon Beaver 39

Elyria Cath. 82, Fairview 65

Euclid 70, Mentor Lake Cath. 66

Findlay 68, Tol. St. Francis 41

Franklin Furnace Green 49, New Boston Glenwood 40

Fredericktown 72, Cardington-Lincoln 39

Galion Northmor 56, Centerburg 35

Garfield Hts. Trinity 49, Independence 43

Gibsonburg 58, Arcadia 41

Girard 45, Hubbard 41

Goshen 60, Wilmington 50

Grafton Midview 44, Avon 43

Granville 50, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 30

Hannibal River 50, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 28

Heath 50, Johnstown 42

Hilliard Davidson 68, Grove City 35

Ironton 77, Portsmouth 71, OT

Jamestown Greeneview 67, Milford Center Fairbanks 47

Jefferson Area 74, Niles McKinley 52

Johnstown Northridge 34, Hebron Lakewood 21

Kettering Alter 65, Beavercreek 50

Kettering Fairmont 52, Day. Oakwood 50

Lakewood 45, Medina Buckeye 39

Lancaster 62, Galloway Westland 55

Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Youngs. Liberty 60, OT

Leesburg Fairfield 59, Peebles 37

Lexington 62, Ontario 52

Liberty Center 60, Fostoria 35

Lima Sr. 71, Fremont Ross 43

Lisbon David Anderson 54, Hanoverton United 45

Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, Bowerston Conotton Valley 37

Lowellville 68, Mineral Ridge 41

Lynchburg-Clay 49, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46

Martins Ferry 58, Belmont Union Local 50

Marysville 56, Grove City Cent. Crossing 28

Mason 65, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61

Massillon Jackson 63, Can. McKinley 59

McDermott Scioto NW 60, Beaver Eastern 56

Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 52

Mogadore 65, Rittman 33

Mogadore Field 58, Akr. Springfield 44

N. Can. Hoover 74, Massillon Perry 50

New Lexington 58, Crooksville 22

Newark Licking Valley 56, Zanesville 54

Newton Falls 44, Garrettsville Garfield 31

Newton Local 37, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 25

North Intl 69, Cols. Whetstone 62

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 73, Parma 60

Pickerington Cent. 59, New Albany 46

Pickerington N. 36, Newark 32

Piqua 62, Vandalia Butler 45

Plain City Jonathan Alder 68, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 21

Proctorville Fairland 57, Ironton Rock Hill 50

Rayland Buckeye 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 50

Richwood N. Union 75, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48

Rocky River 61, Bay Village Bay 44

Rootstown 61, Youngstown Urban Scholars 37

S. Webster 42, Oak Hill 28

Sandusky 73, Bellevue 45

Sandusky Perkins 82, Clyde 75

Seaman N. Adams 56, Circleville Logan Elm 40

Sebring McKinley 41, McDonald 40

Shelby 78, Wooster 63

Sparta Highland 79, Mansfield Christian 66

Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, W. Jefferson 40

Spring. Shawnee 60, Spring. NW 36

St. Clairsville 79, Steubenville 66

Strasburg-Franklin 69, Can. South 52

Streetsboro 55, Norton 39

Struthers 74, Cortland Lakeview 56

Tiffin Calvert 75, Lakeside Danbury 51

Tipp City Tippecanoe 77, Riverside Stebbins 45

Tol. Whitmer 56, Tol. Cent. Cath. 45

Tree of Life 38, Liberty Christian Academy 32

Troy Christian 50, Tipp City Bethel 48

Uhrichsville Claymont 65, Newcomerstown 26

Urbana 61, Bellefontaine 41

Vienna Mathews 66, Fairport Harbor Harding 65

Warren Harding 65, Austintown Fitch 48

Warren JFK 90, Ravenna SE 72

Waterford 56, Glouster Trimble 53

Wellsville 58, Youngs. Valley Christian 52

Westerville Cent. 56, Hilliard Darby 50

Westerville N. 56, Worthington Kilbourne 49

Williamsburg 70, Lees Creek E. Clinton 31

Windham 86, Bristol 55

Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Brooke, W.Va. 47

Youngs. Chaney High School 55, Youngs. Mooney 47

Youngs. Ursuline 79, Youngs. East 37

Zanesville Maysville 58, McConnelsville Morgan 36

Zanesville W. Muskingum 71, Warsaw River View 66

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
2 women in hospital after being tied up, beaten in Clark County...
2
2 indicted on murder charges after fatal Springfield New Year’s Day...
3
Man who died in Springfield machine shop incident identified
4
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Northeastern school building closed because of mechanical issue
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top