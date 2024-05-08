Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Akr. Firestone 4, Olmsted Falls 3

Region 3

Grove City Central Crossing 12, Cols. St. Francis DeSales 0

Hilliard Davidson 11, Dublin Scioto 1

Logan 8, Groveport-Madison 1

Sunbury Big Walnut 13, Newark 11

Worthington Kilbourne 17, Lancaster 0

Region 4

Mount Orab Western Brown 13, Cin. Western Hills 0

Division II

Region 5

Ashtabula Edgewood 10, Chesterland W. Geauga 6

Beloit West Branch 25, Niles McKinley 0

Cle. Bard 20, Canal Fulton Northwest 3

Gates Mills Gilmour 18, Ravenna 3

Gates Mills Hawken 15, Cle. Cent. Cath. 4

Geneva 13, Youngs. Chaney 2

Hubbard 14, Youngs. East 1

Jefferson Area 9, Struthers 6

Lodi Cloverleaf 17, Peninsula Woodridge 3

Lorain Clearview 19, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 1

Mantua Crestwood 11, Conneaut 1

Norton 21, Bedford 5

Salem 11, Painesville Harvey 0

Youngs. Ursuline 12, Girard 2

Region 6

Batavia 9, Cin. Purcell Marian 0, forfeit

Eaton 14, Day. Belmont 0

Hamilton Badin 10, Cin. NW 0

Division III

Region 9

Andover Pymatuning Valley 14, Kirtland 4

Apple Creek Waynedale 19, Shaker Hts. Laurel 0

Can. South 12, Brookfield 2

Columbia Station Columbia 13, Cuyahoga Hts. 12

Columbiana Crestview 15, Youngs. Liberty 5

Dalton 11, Doylestown Chippewa 5

Leavittsburg LaBrae 15, Mentor Lake Cath. 0

Massillon Tuslaw 13, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Poland Seminary 16, Cle. VASJ 0

West Salem Northwestern 19, Sullivan Black River 3

Wickliffe 3, Garrettsville Garfield 2

Youngs. Mooney 6, Campbell Memorial 5

Region 10

Bucyrus 7, Willard 6

Coldwater 6, Harrod Allen East 0

Galion 15, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 2

Milan Edison 16, Bucyrus Wynford 8

Region 11

Portsmouth 10, W. Union 0

Seaman North Adams 15, Nelsonville-York 4

Region 12

Bethel-Tate 17, Cin. Madeira 0

Williamsburg 17, Cin. Mariemont 0

Division IV

Region 13

Old Fort 21, Sandusky St. Mary 7

Region 15

Beallsville 11, Bridgeport 9

Bowerston Conotton Valley 12, Malvern 0

Caldwell 9, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0

Franklin Furnace Green 7, Crown City S. Gallia 3

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 17, Fairfield Christian 0

Morral Ridgedale 16, Delaware Christian 0

Shadyside 16, Zanesville Rosecrans 8

Strasburg-Franklin 16, Berlin Hiland 0

Toronto 14, Newcomerstown 5

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 6, New Matamoras-Frontier 1

Woodsfield Monroe Central 12, Hannibal River 2

Region 16

Covington 24, Bradford 0

Ft. Loramie 17, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 2

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 14, Legacy Christian 6

Tri-County North 5, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 1

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 10, Yellow Springs 0

In Other News
1
Hayward’s drone soccer team students display skills to governor, former...
2
Enon woman indicted for fatal Springfield Twp. crash
3
These 24 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top